Stephen Bradley wants Bohemians FAI Cup tie with Shamrock Rovers in Aviva Stadium

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley is in favour of his side’s FAI Cup last-16 tie against Bohemians being relocated to Aviva Stadium.

The Dublin rivals were last week paired together in a clash due for the week ending August 29, just six days before Ireland’s World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan hosts 25,000 fans.

While Dalymount Park is due to stage the derby, that Bohs have moved their three European Conference League ties to the larger venue across Dublin city – selling all 24,000 tickets in a matter of hours – strengthens the argument for a replica switch.

Demand to attend the meeting – a repeat of the 2019 semi-final – is sure to be high and, under socially distant restrictions, even one-third, or half, of the 51,000-capacity national stadium should accommodate those seeking tickets.

“I haven’t heard yet but it would be nice if it was moved to have a bigger crowd and all that,” said Hoops boss Bradley.

“I’d be up for it if it was something they would do.”

Asked if the Dublin 4 venue can be considered a new home for Bohs, given they’ve beaten both Stjarnan and Dudelange 3-0 ahead of Tuesday’s visit of Greek side PAOK in the third round, Bradley joked: “Yeah, it’s something else. They’ll be moving in there soon. No, they’ve done well.”

Confirmation of venues and specific dates for the eight FAI Cup ties, including Cork City's tie against St Patrick's Athletic, is expected from the FAI shortly.