Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta confirms Granit Xhaka will remain at the club

Xhaka headed Arsenal’s equalising goal during the Gunners’ 2-1 home defeat to Chelsea in a pre-season friendly
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta confirms Granit Xhaka will remain at the club

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka looks set to remain at the club (Aaron Chown/PA)

Sun, 01 Aug, 2021 - 18:48
PA

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has confirmed midfielder Granit Xhaka will not be leaving the club this summer.

The 28-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium and was reportedly close to joining Roma, now managed by Jose Mourinho, just a few weeks ago.

Xhaka headed Arsenal’s equalising goal during the Gunners’ 2-1 home defeat to Chelsea in a pre-season friendly at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

After the game, Arteta told TalkSPORT: “Granit is going to stay with us. He is a key member of our squad.”

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey sustained an ankle injury in the first half against Chelsea following a collision with Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

After the match, Arteta told reporters: “I just had a talk with the doctor. He’ll have a scan tomorrow. At the moment, it’s not looking good.”

Arsenal play one final friendly against north London rivals Tottenham on August 8 before their Premier League campaign gets under way against newly-promoted Brentford at the Brentford Community Stadium.

More in this section

Women's National League wrap: Peamount United thrash Cork City to go top on goal difference Women's National League wrap: Peamount United thrash Cork City to go top on goal difference
Longford Town v Sligo Rovers - Pre-Season Friendly Derry City move above Dundalk with victory over Longford Town
Soccer - Football League Division One - Leeds United Photocall Terry Cooper, former Leeds United and England defender, dies aged 77
arsenalplace: uk
Hearts of Midlothian v Celtic - cinch Premiership - Tynecastle Park

Celtic concede late winner to Hearts as Ange Postecoglou’s difficult start continues

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up