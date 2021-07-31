Women's National League wrap: Peamount United thrash Cork City to go top on goal difference

Cork City 0-5 Peamount United

Once Dearbháile Beirne got things going with a superb strike from distance, this game was always going to end in Peamount's favour; it was just a case of how many they would score.

Stephanie Roche, who has broken back into the starting line-up, showed her class with two goals and Sabhbh Doyle also netted a brace to continue her fine recent form.

Cork's work ethic couldn't be questioned but they struggled to keep up with the champions who shifted things around with Doyle moved to centre-back alongside Karen Duggan, while Dora Gorman advanced up into midfield.

The Peas brought defender Chloe Moloney off the bench after she completed a return to the club from Galway WFC and they returned to top spot courtesy of the three points and a superior goal difference.

Bohemians 0-1 Wexford Youths

This was a case of deja vu for Bohemians boss Sean Byrne as he watched his team limit a superior opponent to attacking chances but ultimately fail to take anything from the game.

Wexford were the better of the two sides in the first period and went in at the interval leading through a Kylie Murphy goal - which came after she hit the post with a penalty and the rebound was ruled offside.

Bohemians swapped Bronagh Kane for Hannah Tobin Jones upon the restart and immediately looked more secure defensively with Yvonne Hedigan making vital interceptions and clearances.

The hosts, however, could not find that goal that they needed. Republic of Ireland WNT Manager Vera Pauw was an interested spectator as she saw Wexford hang on to make it six wins in a row.

DLR Waves 1-1 Athlone Town

Tommy Hewitt will be a happy man after his Athlone Town side finally got rewarded for their fine performances of late by securing a vital draw at the UCD Bowl.

The point lifts the Midlanders off the foot of the table and they required a second-half penalty from substitute Kellie Brennan to get it, but their overall display put them in that position.

DLR started with high energy and took the lead through Jetta Berrill when she converted from close range. Although the home team eased off and found it difficult to find their passing rhythm.

With Ireland WNT Manager Pauw in attendance here too, it was Muireann Devaney and Shauna Peare who stood out for the visitors as they finished the game on top.

Galway WFC 1-2 Shelbourne

Keeva Keenan is not known for her goalscoring but her long-range strike that smashed in off the underside of the crossbar may just change that.

The Dubliner's goal got Shels in front and even though they were pegged back when Lynsey McKey scored for the home team, it was only a matter of time before they regained advantage.

Galway were punished when Jessica Ziu scored just three minutes after they levelled matters and their hard work up to that point was undone by a lapse in concentration.

Shels had that extra bit of quality, even if they did not hit top gear, and deserved the win. Another boost was having Chloe Mustaki and Alex Kavanagh back in their squad following long periods out injured.