Treaty United turn in most impressive performance yet away to Athlone Town

Athlone Town 1 Treaty United 4

Treaty United signalled their promotion intent with a comprehensive victory away to Athlone Town.

Goals from Ed McCarthy, Sean McSweeney, Marc Ludden, and a Jack Lynch stunner gave Treaty United a fourth away victory on the bounce against faltering Athlone. Tommy Barrett’s side created an 11-point gap between themselves and the midlanders, as the play-off picture becomes clearer.

The Limerick side have arguably been the story of the season, and this continued with their most impressive showing of the campaign. For Athlone, it is now one victory in nine league games as their early season form hasn’t been maintained.

Treaty had the better of the early openings while it was Athlone who dominated possession. Kieran Hanlon dropped deep and picked out a stunning through ball for McCarthy who slotted into the bottom corner for a 36th-minute lead.

The result may have been different, but Tadhg Ryan denied Jack Reynolds with great reflexes on 50 minutes before Kurtis Byrne almost marked his introduction with an equaliser – firing over from close range.

The result became clear on 67 minutes as Lynch doubled the lead. Arriving onto a bouncing ball 30 yards out, the captain connected sweetly to send the ball over Schlingermann on the half-volley.

McSweeney tapped home a dozen minutes later, after good work by Stephen Christopher. Ludden rifled low into the corner from a tight angle as Treaty impressed on the counter-attack for 4-0.

Byrne drilled home in stoppage time for some consolation.

Athlone Town: Schlingermann; Friel, Comerford, Hand, Brookes (Meaney 69); McKenna, Sabowale (Hollywood 55); Reynolds (Doona 55), Barry (Byrne 55), Daly (O’Sullivan 90); McAuley.

Treaty United: Ryan; Fleming, Walsh, O’Connell, Ludden; McCarthy (Coustrain 46), Lynch (Collins 85), McNamara, Christopher (Melody 85); McSweeney; Hanlon (McKevitt 85).

Referee: Jason Mannix.