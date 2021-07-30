Super-sub Junior Quitirna seals Waterford win away to Drogheda United

Anthony Wordsworth was given a straight red card in injury time
Super-sub Junior Quitirna seals Waterford win away to Drogheda United

Waterford's John Martin celebrates scoring a goal with manager Mark Bircham. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Fri, 30 Jul, 2021 - 21:45
Adrian Flanagan, Drogheda

Drogheda United 1 Waterford FC 2

Second-half substitute Junior Quitirna struck a golden winning goal for Waterford FC as they overcame the challenge of Drogheda United at Head in the Game Park in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Dinny Corcoran should have broken the deadlock on three minutes when he fired a Ronan Murray left-wing cross wide before Mark Doyle was just off target for the hosts with a decent effort soon afterwards.

Gary Deegan was lucky to escape with only a yellow after a poor challenge on Cian Kavanagh on 20 minutes before Doyle looped a header inches over the bar on the half-hour mark.

Cian Kavanagh missed a chance for Waterford on 43 minutes when he fired wide from a great position on the left side after he was set up by Niall O’Keeffe.

Waterford went in front on 51 minutes when Shane Griffin’s free-kick from the left found John Martin, and his header found the far corner, before Jake Hyland drew the sides level on 68 minutes touch home a Murray cross.

An inspired substitution from Marc Bircham produced the winning goal on 83 minutes when Quitirna played a neat one-two with Prince Mutswunguma to finish past David Odumosu before Anthony Wordsworth was given a straight red card in injury time.

Drogheda United: Odumosu, Heeney (Adeyemo ’86), Philips, O’Reilly, Kane, Deegan, Hyland, Murray, Markey, Doyle, Corcoran.

Waterford FC: Murphy, Power, Evans, Ferguson (Stafford ’46), Halford, Griffin, O’Keeffe, Wordsworth, Patterson (Quitirna ’75), J. Martin, Kavanagh (Mutswunguma ’69).

Referee: David Dunne (Dublin).

Cork City v UCD- SSE Airtricity League First Division

Cork City debuts for Aaron Bolger and Barry Coffey in draw with UCD

