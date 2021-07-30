Trent Alexander-Arnold admits it was a ‘no-brainer’ to pen new Liverpool deal

It's understood Alexander-Arnold has committed to a new four-year deal at Liverpool
Trent Alexander-Arnold admits it was a ‘no-brainer’ to pen new Liverpool deal

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold has signed a new four-year deal (Jon Super/PA)

Fri, 30 Jul, 2021 - 18:55
Carl Markham

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold admits it was a “no-brainer” to sign a contract extension at the club.

It's understood the England international and Reds academy graduate has committed to a new four-year deal.

He has already won the Champions League, Premier League and FIFA Club World Cup and the 22-year-old said he was “living the dream”.

“I’m honoured to be given the opportunity and to be shown the trust in the club to be given an extension, so it was a no-brainer for me,” he told liverpoolfc.com.

“The state the club is in and where I’m at in my career is always a good option for me.

“To extend and make sure I’m here longer is always a good thing. I’m made up.

“It’s the only club I’ve ever really known, so to be here for this amount of time and extending to be here for a longer amount of time is amazing for me and my family.

“It’s a proud moment for me – it always is – signing a new contract here.

“It’s not too often (I think about it) but I think I’ve achieved so much, I’ve achieved so many dreams and goals that I never actually thought I would. I live the dream every day really.

“Being able to represent the club and to be in and around names and players, and obviously managers and staff, that are world class every day is a privilege for me and I’m very fortunate to be in the position I am.”

More in this section

St. Patrick’s Athletic celebrate after the game 23/7/2021 Graham Cummins: I could never sleep before these games, the type that will define Pat's season
Ledavia v Dundalk - UEFA Europa Conference League Second Qualifying Round Second Leg All you need to know about the Europa Conference League as three Irish clubs bid to make play-offs
Team GB Women's Football Training Session - Loughborough University Devastation for Team GB and Brazil, as Miedema miss costs Dutch 
liverpoolplace: uk
Ben White File Photo

Arsenal sign Brighton defender Ben White in reported £50m deal

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up