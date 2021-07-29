Troy Parrott moves to MK Dons on loan

He’ll be hoping that regular football, albeit in League One, will keep him in contention to feature for Stephen Kenny’s starting line-up
Troy Parrott of Republic of Ireland in action against Hungary during the international friendly 

Thu, 29 Jul, 2021 - 20:13
John Fallon

Republic of Ireland striker Troy Parrott is to spend the season on loan at MK Dons from Tottenham Hotspur.

The forward – still only 19 – bagged his first pair of international goals against Andorra in June, just days before winning his sixth cap in Budapest against Euros-bound Hungary.

He’ll be hoping that regular football, albeit in League One, will keep him in contention to feature for Stephen Kenny’s starting line-up when the World Cup qualification series resumes with September’s triple-header.

“I’m really happy to be here,” Parrott told iFollow MK Dons, the club he’ll wear the No 9 shirt for.

“The way that the team plays suits me and the way that I want to play – I’m looking forward to being a part of it.

“Russ (Martin) has wanted me to come here previously but for one reason or another it hasn’t happened.

“He’s made it known that he wants me, which is a good feeling to have. I’m just happy to be here now and I can’t wait to get going.

“I hope to bring goals to the team, of course, but I also want to contribute by linking play and getting on the ball as much as possible. I saw last night how good the team is at creating chances and, as a striker, I can’t wait!”

Parrott made two Premier League appearances for Spurs under Jose Mourinho but the club continues to use loan moves as part of his developmental plan. He played 29 EFL games while on loan at Millwall and Ipswich Town last season.

Manager Russell Martin added: “Troy is somebody we have had our eyes on for a while so we are delighted to be able to work with him.

“There was a lot of interest in him so we are thankful to Spurs for trusting us with his development, but also to Troy for his commitment and desire to be here. We are excited to see what he can do for us this season.”

