FAI Cup draw: Cork City to host St Pat's; Bohs-Rovers to meet in Dublin derby

While Cork City drew Premier Division opposition, Cobh Ramblers face a trip to take on Leinster Senior League outfit Maynooth University Town
Dale Holland celebrates after scoring Cork City's winner against Sligo Rovers at The Showgrounds. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Tue, 27 Jul, 2021 - 18:50
John Fallon

Cork City’s reward for knocking out Sligo Rovers in the FAI Cup on Saturday is a second-round tie against League of Ireland joint-leaders St Patrick’s Athletic at Turner’s Cross.

Elsewhere there’s a big Dublin derby between Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers and a north-west derby, with Finn Harps hosting Derry City.

Holders Dundalk will host St Mochta’s, while Darren Murphy’s Cobh Ramblers face a trip to take on Leinster Senior League outfit Maynooth University Town.

All eight of the last-16 ties are to be played on the weekend of August 29.

FAI Cup second round draw: Waterford v Kilnamanagh; Dundalk v St Mochta’s; Finn Harps v Derry City; Maynooth University Town v Cobh Ramblers; Bohemians v Shamrock Rovers; Cork City v St Patrick’s Athletic; UCD v Longford Town; Killester Donnycarney v Wexford FC.

