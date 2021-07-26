John O’Flynn to join Cobh Ramblers backroom

New Cobh Ramblers manager Darren Murphy has added former Cork City striker John O’Flynn to his coaching staff.

Murphy was last week installed as boss of the First Division club until the end of the season after they parted ways with Stuart Ashton.

He oversaw a 2-0 win against Liffey Wanderers in Sunday’s FAI Cup tie and they face a much tougher test on Friday by travelling to take on runaway league leaders Shelbourne at Tolka Park.

Murphy had appointed Fran Rockett as his assistant and Conor Meade as coach on Friday, with O’Flynn’s arrival confirmed today.

The 39-year-old enjoyed a long and distinguished career, primarily in the League of Ireland, winning the league and FAI Cup at Cork City, before moving to Barnet and Exeter City in England.

He returned for another spell at City, finishing out in the league at Limerick and Finn Harps.

In recent times, O'Flynn concluded his playing career at Cobh Wanderers in the Munster Senior League and spent time as manager at Wexford side Bunclody.