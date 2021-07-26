John O’Flynn to join Cobh Ramblers backroom

John O’Flynn to join Cobh Ramblers backroom

John O'Flynn,

Mon, 26 Jul, 2021 - 13:10
John Fallon

New Cobh Ramblers manager Darren Murphy has added former Cork City striker John O’Flynn to his coaching staff.

Murphy was last week installed as boss of the First Division club until the end of the season after they parted ways with Stuart Ashton.

He oversaw a 2-0 win against Liffey Wanderers in Sunday’s FAI Cup tie and they face a much tougher test on Friday by travelling to take on runaway league leaders Shelbourne at Tolka Park.

Murphy had appointed Fran Rockett as his assistant and Conor Meade as coach on Friday, with O’Flynn’s arrival confirmed today.

The 39-year-old enjoyed a long and distinguished career, primarily in the League of Ireland, winning the league and FAI Cup at Cork City, before moving to Barnet and Exeter City in England.

He returned for another spell at City, finishing out in the league at Limerick and Finn Harps.

In recent times, O'Flynn concluded his playing career at Cobh Wanderers in the Munster Senior League and spent time as manager at Wexford side Bunclody.

More in this section

Everton v Aston Villa - Premier League - Goodison Park John Terry leaves role as Aston Villa assistant manager
Republic of Ireland Women Training Session FAI in negotiations to equalise pay across Ireland men's and women's national teams
Drogheda United v Wexford Youths - SSE Airtricity Promotion / Relegation Play-Off - Second leg St Mochta's survive scare to progress against Crumlin
Republic of Ireland Women Training Session

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan inks Everton deal

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up