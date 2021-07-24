Ministers eye vaccine passports for Premier League matches and large events

Ministers eye vaccine passports for Premier League matches and large events
QPR fans in the stands during Saturday’s pre-season friendly with Manchester United (Steven Paston/PA).
Sat, 24 Jul, 2021 - 23:24
Sam Blewett, PA Deputy Political Editor

Only fully-vaccinated football fans may be able to attend Premier League matches and other events with more than 20,000 spectators from October under Government plans.

Boris Johnson risks provoking further criticism from backbench Conservatives as ministers seek to extend the future use of vaccine passports from nightclubs to sporting stadiums.

Talks are in an early phase with the Premier League to discuss whether supporters who have not been double-jabbed could be barred from entry, the PA news agency understands.

The use of vaccine passports could also be extended to lower divisions and other sports in England as ministers seek to reduce the surge of Covid-19 cases as other restrictions are ended.

(PA Graphics)

While no final decisions have been made, it is currently being discussed whether vaccine passports could be introduced for seated events with a capacity of 20,000 people and over.

In unseated events such as music gigs, where there are greater concerns about strangers mingling and spreading Covid-19, the threshold for their introduction could be as low as 5,000 attendees.

A Government source said: “It’s important that fans can continue to watch sporting events over the autumn, which is why we’re exploring the role vaccines might play in this.

“This will not only allow full capacity stadiums but has the added bonus of incentivising people of all ages to go and get their jab.”

One area still said to be under discussion is whether a recent negative test could allow entry to football matches, but their use has been ruled out for nightclubs.

The Football Association, the Premier League and the EFL declined to comment when approached by the PA news agency.

Football’s governing bodies had been hoping for no restrictions ahead of the new season, but it is understood both the Premier League and the English Football League have been planning for such an eventuality.

The Premier League has been liaising with clubs and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) to establish the best way for fans to provide proof of vaccination, but it is not expected that this will be required at the start of the season.

Premier League clubs are expected to use their pre-season friendly matches to help them trial certification.

The EFL has previously said it was awaiting government advice and has also been making contingency plans in case of such an eventuality.

More in this section

Fairview Rangers v Finn Harps - FAI Cup First Round FAI Cup: Shootout drama in Drogheda; Harps need extra time against non-league opponents
Marvin da Graça with Jason Knight 27/3/2021 Ankle injury rules Jason Knight out of September World Cup qualifiers
Manchester United v Rochdale - Carabao Cup - Third Round - Old Trafford Man City name Brian Barry-Murphy as new development squad manager
coronavirusplace: uk
Tokyo Olympics Tennis

Andy Murray forced to withdraw from men’s singles in Tokyo due to thigh strain

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up