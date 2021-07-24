Man City name Brian Barry-Murphy as new development squad manager

The 42-year-old Irishman stepped down at League Two Rochdale after two years in charge last month.
Brian Barry-Murphy. Picture: PA

Sat, 24 Jul, 2021 - 17:19
Andy Hampson

Manchester City have announced the appointment of former Rochdale boss Brian Barry-Murphy as the new manager of their Elite Development Squad.

The Cork man enjoyed a highly successful near 20-year playing career, representing a host of clubs including Bury, Rochdale, Sheffield Wednesday and Preston North End.

The son of GAA legend Jimmy, Brian also won two caps for the Republic of Ireland Under-21s.

Barry-Murphy will succeed Enzo Maresca, who recently left City to take over at Italian side Parma.

