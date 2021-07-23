FAI Cup: Waterford through on penalties after eight-goal thriller

George Forrest thought he had won it for the Blues in the second minute of added time but there was another twist
FAI Cup: Waterford through on penalties after eight-goal thriller

George Forrest thought he had won it for the Blues in the second minute of added time but there was another twist

Fri, 23 Jul, 2021 - 22:53
Adrian Flanagan

Athlone Town 4 Waterford FC 4 (Waterford win 4-2 on penalties)

Waterford FC progressed in the second round of the FAI Cup after a crazy contest with Athlone Town ended in a 4-4 draw after extra time with Blues keeper Paul Martin the hero saving twice in the shootout as his side won 4-2 on spot kicks. Anthony Wordsworth gave Waterford the lead on 40 minutes before Shane Griffin rifled home a second.

A Glen McCauley penalty halved the deficit before Athlone drew level 84 minutes through substitute Stephen Meany, before they sensationally struck the front a minute from time from another McCauley spot-kick after Darragh Power handled, but there was another dramatic twist as new Blues signing Greg Halford headed home a Griffin corner.

George Forrest thought he had won it for the Blues in the second minute of added time when he bundled home a Shane Griffin corner, but Glen McCauley notched his hat-trick when spotting Martin off his line to score from inside his own half to send the game to penalties.

ATHLONE TOWN: Rice, Friel (O’Sullivan ‘102), Daly (Duffy ’72), Comerford, McKenna (Tiou ‘120), Hollywood (Meany ’72), Reynolds, Brookes (Cantwell ’61), Barnes (McCann ’72), McCauley, Hand.

WATERFORD FC: P. Martin, Power (Sobowale ‘102), Evans, Forrest, Nolan, Milambo (Halford ’51), Griffin, Wordsworth, Quitirna (Hutchison ’76), J. Martin, Kavanagh (Tshipamba ’81).

Referee: Damien MacGraith (Mayo).

More in this section

Rory Gaffney scores the first goal 23/7/2021 Shamrock Rovers made to work to get past John Caulfield’s Galway in FAI Cup
Cobh Ramblers v Dundalk - EA Sports Cup semi-final Seven-minute scoring burst sees Wexford into second round of FAI Cup
UCD v Derry City - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Colm Whelan and Harvey O’Brien fire UCD through to round two of FAI Cup
Iceland v Republic of Ireland - Women's International Friendly

Ireland international Louise Quinn joins WSL side Birmingham City

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up