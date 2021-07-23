Six of the best for St Patrick’s Athletic on night to forget for Bray

Six of the best for St Patrick’s Athletic on night to forget for Bray

Paddy Barrett celebrates scoring a goal. Picture: INPHO/Brian Reilly-Troy

Fri, 23 Jul, 2021 - 21:55
Paul Buttner

St Patrick’s Athletic 6 Bray Wanderers 0

St Patrick’s Athletic spread the goals around with five different names on the scoresheet as they eased into the second round of the FAI Cup at Richmond Park.

Outpassing First Division promotion play-off hopefuls Bray from the off, St Pat's were in front on 23 minutes.

Jamie Lennon swept the ball wide left for Billy King who checked inside to get his low shot away. Ireland U21 international goalkeeper Brian Maher took his eye off the ball which deflected off his left glove into the net.

The home side doubled their lead on 38 minutes. A fine move found King in acres of space on the left to cross for Jay McClelland to score with a superb diving header.

Though Dylan Barnett forced a tip over save from Vitezslav Jaros early in the second half, normal service resumed at the other end on 54 minutes.

Skipper Ian Bermingham whipped over a superb deep cross from the left touchline to find the totally unmarked Ben McCormack for the 18-year-old to head home his first goal for the club.

It was all over as a contest three minutes after that.

Again Bermingham delivered a terrific cross which was nodded down by McClelland for Sam Bone to rifle to the net off a post.

Paddy Barrett got in on the scoring act to make it 5-0 on 62 minutes, showing clever feet for a centre-back before curling a delightful right-foot shot to the top corner.

King completed the rout on 76 minutes with his second goal of the night, drilling a shot from a tight angle to the far corner of the net.

ST PATRICK'S ATHLETIC: Jaros (Keeley, 80); Bone, Barrett, Desmond (Mountney, 64), Bermingham; Lennon, Lewis (Corbally, 77); King (Longeran, 80), McCormack, McClelland; Smith.

BRAY WANDERERS: Maher; Quinn (Callan, 79), Barry, Jones; Doyle, Byrne (Lovic, 61), O’Farrell, Craven, Barnett (O’Shea, 79); Kavanagh (Shaw, 61), Verdon (Kinsella, 71).

Referee: John McLoughlin (Roscommon).

Iceland v Republic of Ireland - Women's International Friendly

Ireland international Louise Quinn joins WSL side Birmingham City

