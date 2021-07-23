Ireland international Louise Quinn joins WSL side Birmingham City

Republic of Ireland international Louise Quinn has joined Birmingham City, subject to international clearance, the club have announced.

Quinn announced in recent weeks that she was leaving Italian side Fiorentina and will now line out for Scott Booth’s Barclays FA Women’s Super League outfit.

"I am really happy to be back in the WSL and to join a club like Birmingham. It is brilliant to be back and I'm looking forward to getting going, Quinn, 30, said.

"What the club offers, what it does and what it believes in, it is a battling team and I'm an Irish girl who's always up for a battle.

"When the offer came around I just thought it was a great opportunity for me," the former Peamount Utd star added.

"I like to do a lot of talking, almost coaching on the pitch, and on the training pitch. I am 100% at training as I want to make sure I get the best out of myself, so I know when it comes to matchday I have put myself in the best position that I can.

"It's definitely something that I want to bring - that bit of experience - but I am still learning too. I know I am going to learn a lot from Scott [Booth] and the girls."