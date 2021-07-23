Shocking Dundalk would really put rising Treaty United on the map

The rising tide of Treaty United has an FAI Cup shock against holders Dundalk in their sights on Sunday.

The Limerick club’s maiden season in the First Division has exceeded expectations, as they sit joint-second with Galway United behind runaway leaders Shelbourne. A place in the promotion play-offs is well within their grasp.

But dethroning the club with the largest budget in the league on their home patch of Market’s Field this weekend (2pm) would really put Treaty on the map.

As Dundalk navigate their Europa Conference League tie against Levadia Tallinn either side of Sunday’s game, United goalkeeper Tadhg Ryan believes the occasion is opportune to cause an upset.

“It surely is because Dundalk will be doing a lot of travelling,” the 24-year-old said when asked if the timing is an advantage.

“Dundalk will are playing Thursday-Sunday-Thursday, three games in seven days and that’s not easy. Is it 100% a good time to play them? Every game we go out onto the pitch, we want to get a win.

“It is the first time we’ve competed in the FAI Cup so we’d like to make the first match a win. But it will be a great experience for the boys to play against Dundalk. Facing the FAI Cup holders is a win-win for us.”

The stability of Treaty – where former county manager Conn Murray is chairman and Limerick University sports chief Dave Mahedy is on the board – contrasts starkly with Ryan’s experience at Waterford last year. The Blues went through four managers, temporary lay-offs and Covid-19 scares.

“Treaty is literally just focusing on their football,” said Limerick native Ryan, who lined up for Cork City before joining Waterford last season.

“In fairness to the board, to the staff and management they made life so easy for us. Everything that is required – the facilities, staff and everything – is there for the players.”

Seven of the 16 ties are scheduled for this evening. Shamrock Rovers welcome Galway United, while St Patrick’s host Bray Wanderers. Athlone Town will be aiming to topple Waterford and UCD are up against First Division rivals Shelbourne. Two of the four all non-league ties will take place.

Friday’s FAI Cup first round fixtures: Athlone Town v Waterford, 7.45pm, Athlone Town Stadium, St. Patrick’s Athletic v Bray Wanderers, 7.45pm, Richmond Park, UCD AFC v Shelbourne, 7.45pm, UCD Bowl, Wexford v Cabinteely, 7.45pm, Ferrycarrig Park, Maynooth University Town v Malahide United, 8pm, NUI Astro Maynooth, St. Kevin’s Boys v Kilnamanagh, 8pm, St. Aidan’s School Astro pitch, Shamrock Rovers v Galway United, 8pm, Tallaght Stadium.

