Club uncertainty hangs over key players in Stephen Kenny's World Cup plans

Stephen Kenny expects a significant number of his Republic of Ireland squad to have new clubs when they assemble for the World Cup qualification triple-header in five weeks' time.

Several points from the trip to Portugal and visits of Azerbaijan and Serbia in early September are essential for Kenny’s side to remain competitive during the remainder of the campaign. Back-to-back defeats to Serbia and Luxembourg already leave them trailing the Portuguese and Serbs by seven points.

Uncertainty at club level hangs over many of his first-choice players.

Shane Duffy has returned from his loan spell to parent club Brighton and Hove Albion unsure of his immediate future, while his clubmate Aaron Connolly could also be sent elsewhere temporarily for more game-time. The same dilemma may apply for Adam Idah once Norwich City, as expected, secure additional firepower in the market.

For James McCarthy and Robbie Brady, the challenge is to find a new club. They have moved on from Premier League clubs Everton and Burnley respectively and among a congested marketplace of free agents.

Kenny believes the exceptional circumstances of Covid-19 on budgets has contributed to the relative lull in activity, yet believes clarity will emerge soon.

“I’m a little in the dark myself in terms of who is going where,” said Kenny today, while visiting one of the Intersport Elverys FAI Summer Soccer Schools at Templeogue United.

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny speaking to kids taking part in the INTERSPORT Elverys Summer Soccer Schools at Templeogue United FC in Dublin. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

“Movement has been slow generally, maybe due to the whole financial environment from Covid-19.

“There are a lot of players who are expected to move but a knock-on effect determines whether a player can move or not.

“I still expect a lot of movement between now and the start of the season.

“The Championship is starting on August 7, only a couple of weeks away.

“There are a considerable number of players who will possibly be moving clubs and there’s a few without clubs.

“Not every player knows exactly where they’re going. Clubs have a big say in that, some of them are loan moves so that’s where that is.” Match-fitness will have a beating on his squad selection, which means Brady’s club status will be imperative.

“Robbie was just very unfortunate with the Achilles injury (sustained in March against Oman),” said Kenny.

“He had been home, doing a lot of real intensive work with our fitness coach Damien Doyle here in Dublin.

“Danny Miller, our physio, has been to see him to make sure his rehab is going well.

“I’m sure Robbie will have options. He’s just weighing them up to make the right decision for himself.

"(His squad place) will depend on a lot of factors; getting proper pre-season training, getting match-time. He hasn’t played for a long time.

"Robbie has a great versatility. With three games in six days, we’ll need our squad and he has the ability to impact the game. You’d want him in it if we could, if he was anywhere near the level. It depends on where he can get to.

“Both Robbie and James are immensely talented players who have already played in the European Championships but have had their fair share of injuries. It’s been a tough year for them.

“With James, I’m not sure what his next move is. Again, he is a quality player.

“Two seasons ago, he played a high number of games, which was great for him.

“He had issues this season and we’ll have to wait to see how that goes.”