Stuart Ashton departure in 'best interests' of Cobh Ramblers, club says

Cobh Ramblers Chairman Bill O’Leary insists the best interests of the First Division club were behind their decision to part ways with manager Stuart Ashton and his coaching staff.

Ashton, who coordinated the Cork Education Training Board (ETB) football course, would have been forced by the FAI to choose between one of the jobs at the end of the season under their revised rules, but the timing of his sacking is most peculiar.