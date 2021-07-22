Stuart Ashton departure in 'best interests' of Cobh Ramblers, club says

Cobh Ramblers Chairman Bill O’Leary insists the best interests of the First Division club were behind their decision to part ways with manager Stuart Ashton and his coaching staff.
Ashton, who coordinated the Cork Education Training Board (ETB) football course, would have been forced by the FAI to choose between one of the jobs at the end of the season under their revised rules, but the timing of his sacking is most peculiar.
Cobh’s 1-0 win over Cabinteely on Saturday lifted them to eighth in the table, above Leeside rivals Cork City, and they have a very winnable FAI Cup on Sunday against non-league Liffey Wanderers.
“These decisions are never easy to make and we didn't take this decision lightly,” said O’Leary about Ashton’ sacking just two months shy of his second anniversary in the post.
“That being said, as a board, we have to act in a manner that is at all times in the best interests of the club.”
An announcement on a replacement will be made in the coming days.