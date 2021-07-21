Thomas Tuchel tries out hurling as Chelsea train in Kildare

Thomas Tuchel is a cackhanded hurler, it has emerged.
Chelsea are currently in training camp in Carton House in Kildare ahead of the Premier League season.
And having been persuaded to try a few pucks, manager Tuchel eschewed the classic right over left grip for the golfing approach typically favoured by visiting dignitaries who placate us for a couple of seconds.
Thomas Tuchel has a history in black and amber too… he’d have been a great hurling bainisteoir. pic.twitter.com/oOxJBVqiPy— Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) July 21, 2021
Meanwhile, In Kilkenny https://t.co/VrOnOaIgCe pic.twitter.com/vaErlfag3M— broadsheet_ie (@broadsheet_ie) May 11, 2017
And his autograph signing history suggests the Blues gaffer is not a ciotóg.
Still, there's plenty of quality hurlers who favour left over right, including Roy Keane.
Amid all the headlines, how has it not yet been reported that Roy is a left hand on top hurler? pic.twitter.com/N9iUcXUVhT— Larry Ryan (@RyanLarry) September 11, 2019
Chelsea are on day two of their Irish training camp, having flown into Dublin on Tuesday. They are set to play Drogheda United today in a behind closed doors friendly.
Day two of pre-season training camp, let’s go! 👊— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 21, 2021
📍 Dublin, Ireland. pic.twitter.com/4HWknca1cO
Many of the players who featured at Euro 2020 have yet to rejoin the squad, but pre-season got under way last week with a 6-1 training ground win over Peterborough.
Chelsea will play away at Bournemouth next Tuesday evening, followed by 'Mind Series' games against Arsenal and Tottenham.