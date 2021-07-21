Thomas Tuchel tries out hurling as Chelsea train in Kildare

Chelsea's German coach Thomas Tuchel attends a training session at the Dragao stadium in Porto on May 28, 2021 on the eve of the UEFA Champions League final football match between Manchester City and Chelsea. (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP) (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP via Getty Images)

Wed, 21 Jul, 2021 - 10:54
Larry Ryan

Thomas Tuchel is a cackhanded hurler, it has emerged. 

Chelsea are currently in training camp in Carton House in Kildare ahead of the Premier League season.

And having been persuaded to try a few pucks, manager Tuchel eschewed the classic right over left grip for the golfing approach typically favoured by visiting dignitaries who placate us for a couple of seconds.

And his autograph signing history suggests the Blues gaffer is not a ciotóg. 

Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel (R) signs a wheel with the club's logo prior to the German first division football Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Augsburg on October 25, 2015 in Dortmund, western Germany. Dortmund wom the match 5-1. (Picture: ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)
Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel (R) signs a wheel with the club's logo prior to the German first division football Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Augsburg on October 25, 2015 in Dortmund, western Germany. Dortmund wom the match 5-1. (Picture: ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Still, there's plenty of quality hurlers who favour left over right, including Roy Keane.

Chelsea are on day two of their Irish training camp, having flown into Dublin on Tuesday. They are set to play Drogheda United today in a behind closed doors friendly.

Many of the players who featured at Euro 2020 have yet to rejoin the squad, but pre-season got under way last week with a 6-1 training ground win over Peterborough.

Chelsea will play away at Bournemouth next Tuesday evening, followed by 'Mind Series' games against  Arsenal and Tottenham.  

