Thomas Tuchel tries out hurling as Chelsea train in Kildare

Thomas Tuchel is a cackhanded hurler, it has emerged.

Chelsea are currently in training camp in Carton House in Kildare ahead of the Premier League season.

And having been persuaded to try a few pucks, manager Tuchel eschewed the classic right over left grip for the golfing approach typically favoured by visiting dignitaries who placate us for a couple of seconds.

Thomas Tuchel has a history in black and amber too… he’d have been a great hurling bainisteoir. pic.twitter.com/oOxJBVqiPy — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) July 21, 2021

And his autograph signing history suggests the Blues gaffer is not a ciotóg.

Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel (R) signs a wheel with the club's logo prior to the German first division football Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Augsburg on October 25, 2015 in Dortmund, western Germany. Dortmund wom the match 5-1. (Picture: ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Still, there's plenty of quality hurlers who favour left over right, including Roy Keane.

Amid all the headlines, how has it not yet been reported that Roy is a left hand on top hurler? pic.twitter.com/N9iUcXUVhT — Larry Ryan (@RyanLarry) September 11, 2019

Chelsea are on day two of their Irish training camp, having flown into Dublin on Tuesday. They are set to play Drogheda United today in a behind closed doors friendly.

Day two of pre-season training camp, let’s go! 👊



📍 Dublin, Ireland. pic.twitter.com/4HWknca1cO — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 21, 2021

Many of the players who featured at Euro 2020 have yet to rejoin the squad, but pre-season got under way last week with a 6-1 training ground win over Peterborough.

Chelsea will play away at Bournemouth next Tuesday evening, followed by 'Mind Series' games against Arsenal and Tottenham.