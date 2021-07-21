Vinny Perth: End of away goal rule gives Dundalk the freedom to attack

Vinny Perth says the abolition of the away goals rules means his Dundalk side will adopt an adventurous approach against Levadia Tallinn on Thursday.

A win over two legs against the Estonians would set up a clash with Vitesse from the Netherlands in the third qualifying round of the Uefa Conference League, a shot at reaching the group stage playoffs in the competition’s inaugural season. Dundalk have twice in the past five years reached the group stages of the higher-profile Europa League, grossing €14m along the way, and they’ll have good memories of those heady days when returning to Tallaght Stadium.

The switch from their Oriel Park home to Dublin is to facilitate the attendance of 1,000 fans within a restricted and safe setting. Unlike previous seasons, when conceding in Europe at home could prove fatal, the new rule lends itself to a different outlook, which should please Dundalk fans making the short trip.

“Previously a 0-0 draw at home wasn’t the worst result, because one goal away really changed it in your favour, but you’ve now the freedom to be attack-minded,” said Perth about the dilemma. “It’s not the end of the world anymore if you concede at home. So, you need that balance.”

Dundalk know all about Levadia, having brushed them aside in European combat in 2018. That was Stephen Kenny’s last campaign and Perth’s last as assistant.

“This will be a completely different game,” said Perth. “On our day, we are just as good as the 2018 squad but should Levadia play to their capabilities, they are as good as the squad, if not better, than back then.

We have a right chance in the tie but I think it will ultimately be decided by what happens in the second leg next week in Tallinn.

One ardent Dundalk fan heading for Tallaght is Dermot Ahern, the newly-appointed independent chairman of the FAI’s National League committee.

The former minister for foreign affairs will be responsible for all divisional leagues, male and female, and his forum will replace the previous National League Executive Committee comprised primarily of senior club representatives. All of 14 years ago, he caused consternation in the FAI by appealing for the creation of an All-Island League. His comments, from the lectern of the annual Soccer Writers’ Awards, were dismissed as aspirational.

“As a passionate League of Ireland supporter, I am excited by the potential of the League and the Women’s National League as our committee continues to support professional and elite level football in Ireland,” said Ahern upon his appointment.

Also welcomed aboard in a new role yesterday was Sally Horrox, a consultant with Uefa and other sports organisations. She will chair the new women’s strategic committee.

Recently appointed independent board member Packie Bonner is to chair the International and High Performance Committee with John Finnegan (Amateur and Youth) and Tom Browne (Underage) appointed as chairs of the other football committees.

Bonner’s new board colleague Gary Twohig will preside over the Commercial Committee with Liz Joyce (Executive Performance and Remuneration), Catherine Guy (Governance), Gerry McAnaney (Nominations), and Robert Watt (Audit, Risk, Compliance and Finance) also confirmed as chairs of Business Committees.