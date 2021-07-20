Premier League footballer arrested in child sex inquiry

The footballer has been suspended by his club while the investigation continues
Premier League footballer arrested in child sex inquiry
Tue, 20 Jul, 2021 - 10:31
Kim Pilling

A Premier League footballer has been arrested on suspicion of child sex offences.

The player was arrested last Friday and interviewed by police before he was released on bail.

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said: “Officers arrested a man on Friday, July 16, 2021, on suspicion of child sex offences. He is on police bail pending further inquiries.” 

The footballer has been suspended by his club while the investigation continues.

The club said it will assist with the inquiry.

The Sun newspaper reported that the probe is being led by GMP’s major incident team.

It added that there was no sign of activity at the player’s home after he returned there from the police station on Friday night.

More in this section

Hibernian v Arsenal - Pre Season Friendly - Easter Road Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta strengths squad with signing of Albert Sambi Lokonga
John O’Rourke, former Cobh Ramblers captain and chairman, dies John O’Rourke, former Cobh Ramblers captain and chairman, dies
Roberto Lopes with Sean Kavanagh after the game 16/7/2021 Shamrock Rovers primed for Albanian or Andorran test
#premier league
Jamie McGrath File Photo

Jamie McGrath is a wanted man but St Mirren boss will not entertain late bids

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up