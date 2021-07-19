John O’Rourke, former Cobh Ramblers captain and chairman, dies

Cobh Ramblers FC have expressed their sympathies to the family and friends of their former captain, committee member, and chairman John O’Rourke upon his passing.

The O’Rourke family have been synonymous with Cobh Ramblers, stretching back to John’s father, Derry, and the latest members of the dynasty, his grandsons Martin and Stuart O’Rourke, who have lined out for the club.

John was handed his debut in 1960 at just the age of 17, facing Albert Rovers at Flower Lodge. A towering centre-back, he captained the side to a first Munster Senior League title success for 15 seasons in 1972 before injury forced his retirement in 1977.

He remained central to the club's activities as they entered the League of Ireland First Division in 1985, taking over as chairman two years later. Two promotions to the Premier Division followed during his tenure that lasted until 1999.

Roy Keane shakes hands with John O'Rourke. Also in the picture are Roy's parents Mossie Keane and Marie Keane.

Of course, he’ll be fondly remembered as the man who presided over the club when they recruited Roy Keane from Rockmount in 1989 and sold him to Nottingham Forest 14 months later.

All of 28 years later, in 2018, Keane dropped into Cobh hospital to visit John and his late wife Peggy.

They had seven children, two daughters, Angela and Claire, along with five boys. Four of their sons, Niall, John, Brian, and Ian, maintained the family tradition of wearing the claret and blue jersey, while Derry was part of the club’s management committee.

Cobh Ramblers Davin O'Neill hugs a tearful former chairman John O'Rourke after defeating Athlone Town to win the First Division in 2007. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

John Junior enjoyed success at Shelbourne, winning two FAI Cup winning medals, before replicating one of father’s various duties by managing the first-team.

His daughter Claire, writing on social media today, said: “So many memories of Sundays at the club. I’m too young to remember my Dad as a player but I watched him write many a speech or Chairman’s address. He always put great thought into what he wrote.”

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.