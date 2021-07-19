Shamrock Rovers primed for Albanian or Andorran test

Shamrock Rovers will be content with today’s Europa Conference League third-round draw after they were paired with the winner of KF Tueta from Albania and Andorran side Inter Club D’Escaldes.
The reigning League of Ireland title holders enter the Uefa’s competition as consolation for losing their Champions League opener to Slovakia Bratislava, 3-2 on aggregate.
As Rovers received a bye, they are now one round from a play-off into the group stages. Their first leg, due to be away, will take place on August 5.
Both Dundalk and Bohemians are vying to join them at that stage but the pair were in the non-champions path of today’s draw held in Nyon.
Dundalk's reward for overcoming Levadia Tallinn, should they succeed in a tie which begins at Tallaght Stadium this Thursday, will be a meeting with Vitesse from the Netherlands.
Bohemians will face top Greek side PAOK should they overcome F91 Dudelange in their second-round tie.
They are in Luxembourg for Thursday’s first leg, with the return a week late due to be played at the Aviva Stadium before an expected crowd of 12,000.