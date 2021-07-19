Noel Mooney lands top role with Wales FA

Former Cork City goalkeeper Noel Mooney has been appointed as the new chief executive of the Wales Football Association.

Mooney (44) leaves his role as Uefa’s Head of National Association Business Development to take up the vacancy, succeeding Jonathan Ford.

A no-confidence vote in Ford by the FAW’s ruling council in February marked the beginning of the end to his 11-year reign. Applications for the job closed on April 30.

Mooney joins the association with uncertainty hanging over the future of their senior team manager.

Ryan Giggs stepped aside last November following his arrest on suspicion of assault, with his assistant Robert Page taking over team affairs for last month’s Euros.

As Giggs faces trial in January on charges he denies, the Welsh FA will have to decide whether Page remains at the helm for the remainder of the World Cup campaign with September’s qualifiers against Belarus, Estonia and Czech Republic looming.

Wales are currently ranked 17 in Fifa’s standings, while their women’s side – now under the management of recently-appointed former England assistant coach Gemma Grainger – are in 33rd place, one behind the Republic of Ireland.

Mooney said: “In this next chapter for Welsh football, we will grow and evolve the game to become more popular and successful. The mission is very clear and I can’t wait to work with everyone in Welsh football to reach our full potential. I have enjoyed collaborating with great people to grow European football at UEFA for the past decade and now the focus will be on ensuring that the FAW becomes one of the best football associations globally at all levels by being strong locally in every village and town across Wales.”

FAW President, Kieran O’ Connor welcomed Mooney’s appointment: “The FAW have identified Noel as the right person to manage the FAW into a new era of success and evolution. He has a vast experience of working across all European national associations over the past decade to grow European football and we are delighted that Noel has agreed to focus his experience and skillset to develop football in Wales.”

Mooney, from Cappamore in Co Limerick, is well known in Irish football circles, initially as a goalkeeper on the League of Ireland circuit.

He played for Limerick and Shamrock Rovers but it was his spell at Cork City, whom he helped win the 1998 FAI Cup final against Shelbourne after a replay, that he’s best remembered for.

Upon his retirement, Mooney joined the FAI in 2006, initially as Club Promotions Manager before taking on a broader portfolio of Marketing Manager.

As the FAI’s finances worsened amid their failed Vantage Club premium ticket scheme, he left for a new venture in Switzerland at Uefa.

As with his career at the FAI, his duties morphed from marketing into his current senior role but he returned to Abbotstown on secondment in 2019.

That arrangement came after Uefa’s became increasingly concerned at the financial and governance turmoil engulfing the FAI.

John Delaney had stepped aside to a newly-created position of Executive Vice-President in March 2019, leaving Rea Walshe in caretaker charge as chief executive.

Those responsibilities then fell to Mooney when he was parachuted in as General Manager in May.

He saw out his six-month interim tenancy and his warnings about the shambolic state of the FAI’s finances were a portent of the damning revelations to follow.

Mooney begins his new role on August 30.