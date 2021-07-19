Cork City face Sunday trip to Sligo Rovers

Cork City’s trip to Sligo Rovers in the FAI Cup first round will take place on Sunday at 5pm in the Showgrounds.
The FAI have this morning confirmed dates and times for the 16 fixtures, commencing with seven on Friday evening.
Three more will be staged on Saturday, with holders Dundalk involved in one of the remaining six to be contested on Sunday. They face a tricky trip to face Treaty United at the Markets Field. The Limerick club, in their first senior season, are level on points with Galway United in second place of the First Division table.
On the same day, Munster Senior League club College Corinthians welcome Bohemians to Turner’s Cross (3pm), while Cobh Ramblers visit the UCD Bowl to face Leinster Senior League outfit Liffey Wanderers (2pm).
At least four non-league sides are guaranteed to be in the last 16 of the competition. Streaming details for the matches will be confirmed over the coming days