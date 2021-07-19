Cork City face Sunday trip to Sligo Rovers

The FAI have this morning confirmed dates and times for the 16 Cup fixtures, commencing with seven on Friday evening.
Mon, 19 Jul, 2021 - 11:30
John Fallon

Cork City’s trip to Sligo Rovers in the FAI Cup first round will take place on Sunday at 5pm in the Showgrounds.

The FAI have this morning confirmed dates and times for the 16 fixtures, commencing with seven on Friday evening.

Three more will be staged on Saturday, with holders Dundalk involved in one of the remaining six to be contested on Sunday. They face a tricky trip to face Treaty United at the Markets Field. The Limerick club, in their first senior season, are level on points with Galway United in second place of the First Division table.

On the same day, Munster Senior League club College Corinthians welcome Bohemians to Turner’s Cross (3pm), while Cobh Ramblers visit the UCD Bowl to face Leinster Senior League outfit Liffey Wanderers (2pm).

At least four non-league sides are guaranteed to be in the last 16 of the competition. Streaming details for the matches will be confirmed over the coming days 

Friday, July 23: Athlone Town v Waterford, 7.45pm, Athlone Town Stadium St. Patrick's Athletic v Bray Wanderers, 7.45pm, Richmond Park UCD AFC v Shelbourne, 7.45pm, UCD Bowl; Wexford v Cabinteely, 7.45pm, Ferrycarrig Park; Maynooth University Town v Malahide United, 8pm, NUI Astro Maynooth; St. Kevin's Boys v Kilnamanagh, 8pm, St. Aidans School Astro; Shamrock Rovers v Galway United, 8pm, Tallaght Stadium.

Saturday, July 24: Drogheda United v Derry City, 3pm, Head in the Game Park; Fairview Rangers v Finn Harps, 4pm, Fairview Rangers; Longford Town v Bangor GGFC, 7.30pm, Bishopsgate.

Sunday, July 25: Killester Donnycarney v Usher Celtic, 11am, Hadden Park; Crumlin United v St. Mochtas', 2pm, VEC Captains Road; Liffey Wanderers v Cobh Ramblers, 2pm, UCD Bowl; Treaty United v Dundalk, 2pm, The Markets Field; College Corinthians v Bohemians, 3pm, Turners Cross; Sligo Rovers v Cork City, 5pm, The Showgrounds.

