Kavanagh sizzler seals vital win for Waterford

SSE Airtricity Premier Division

Waterford FC 1

Sligo Rovers 0

A Cian Kavanagh sizzler in the scorching 28 degrees heat moved Waterford FC just a point behind Finn Harps in their bid for survival in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division after they put a dent in Sligo Rovers' title hopes at the RSC.

Sligo striker Johnny Kenny had the opening chance on 13 minutes when he took a pass from Mark Byrne, but his close-range shot was superbly kept out by Matt Connor. A serious collision between keeper Connor and Kyle Ferguson saw the game held up for six minutes with both players forced to leave the field with head injuries.

Anthony Wordsworth and John Martin had half chances for Waterford as the half drew to a close with the latter putting a 42nd minute left-wing Jeremie Milambo cross just wide at the back post.

The Blues thought that they had opened the scoring three minutes into the second half when Wordsworth scored from an indirect free kick inside the penalty area, and after originally giving the goal, referee David Dunne disallowed it on reflection.

There was no ruling out a stunner that gave Marc Bircham’s side the lead on 53 minutes when Cian Kavanagh picked up the ball out on the left before racing past Garry Buckley before rifling a right-footed strike from 30 yards past Luke McNicholas.

WATERFORD FC: Connor (P. Martin ’26), Power, Ferguson (Forrest ’26), Nolan, Milambo (Stafford ’68), Griffin, Wordsworth, O’Keeffe, Quitirna (Tshipamba ’82), J. Martin, Kavanagh.

SLIGO ROVERS: McNicholas, Banks, Blaney, Donelon, Buckley (McDonnell ’77), Gibson, Morahan, Figueira (Parkes ’64), Byrne (Keogh ’64), Cawley (Horgan ’64), Kenny (Kane ‘77).

Referee: David Dunne (Dublin).