Kavanagh sizzler seals vital win for Waterford

Kavanagh sizzler seals vital win for Waterford

Waterford’s Cian Kavanagh scores the decisive goal in their victory over Sligo Rovers at the RSC.

Sun, 18 Jul, 2021 - 15:29
Adrian Flanagan, RSC

SSE Airtricity Premier Division 

Waterford FC 1 

Sligo Rovers 0 

A Cian Kavanagh sizzler in the scorching 28 degrees heat moved Waterford FC just a point behind Finn Harps in their bid for survival in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division after they put a dent in Sligo Rovers' title hopes at the RSC.

Sligo striker Johnny Kenny had the opening chance on 13 minutes when he took a pass from Mark Byrne, but his close-range shot was superbly kept out by Matt Connor. A serious collision between keeper Connor and Kyle Ferguson saw the game held up for six minutes with both players forced to leave the field with head injuries.

Anthony Wordsworth and John Martin had half chances for Waterford as the half drew to a close with the latter putting a 42nd minute left-wing Jeremie Milambo cross just wide at the back post.

The Blues thought that they had opened the scoring three minutes into the second half when Wordsworth scored from an indirect free kick inside the penalty area, and after originally giving the goal, referee David Dunne disallowed it on reflection.

There was no ruling out a stunner that gave Marc Bircham’s side the lead on 53 minutes when Cian Kavanagh picked up the ball out on the left before racing past Garry Buckley before rifling a right-footed strike from 30 yards past Luke McNicholas.

WATERFORD FC: Connor (P. Martin ’26), Power, Ferguson (Forrest ’26), Nolan, Milambo (Stafford ’68), Griffin, Wordsworth, O’Keeffe, Quitirna (Tshipamba ’82), J. Martin, Kavanagh.

SLIGO ROVERS: McNicholas, Banks, Blaney, Donelon, Buckley (McDonnell ’77), Gibson, Morahan, Figueira (Parkes ’64), Byrne (Keogh ’64), Cawley (Horgan ’64), Kenny (Kane ‘77).

Referee: David Dunne (Dublin).

More in this section

Crewe Alexandra v Wolverhampton Wanderers: Pre-Season Friendly Jimenez plays first game since skull fracture
Milton Keynes Dons v Wycombe Wanderers - Leasing.com Trophy Rangers medical uncovers heart issue for new signing
Soccer - Barclays Premier League - Wigan Athletic v Tottenham Hotspur - DW Stadium German Olympic team halt Honduras friendly after alleged racist abuse
Marcus Rashford file photo

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer yet to make decision over Marcus Rashford shoulder surgery

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up