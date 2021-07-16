Nuno Espirito Santo happy to be reunited with Matt Doherty

New Tottenham Hotspur boss Nuno Espirito Santo says Matt Doherty has the quality to nail down a place in his side.

The pair enjoyed great success together at Wolves, clinching promotion in 2018 and qualifying for Europe in their first Premier League season before the Ireland defender joined Spurs a year ago for €18m.

Doherty was a regular under Jose Mourinho but struggled for regular games once he returned from a positive Covid-19 diagnosis in December.

Now the Dubliner has a clean slate under a different Portuguese boss he’s familiar with and has been urged to dedicate himself to becoming a starter for the new season kicking off against champions Manchester City on August 15.

Matt Doherty (left) celebrates scoring for Wolves in a 2019 Premier League clash.

"What he's doing every day,” Santo said when asked about Doherty’s to-do list after Friday’s training session.

“(He needs to) commit himself, work hard because the quality is there. I know him and he knows us. We will try to take the best of him."

Also during his first press duties since being appointed last month six weeks ago, Santo said he is looking forward to having “good conversations” with star striker and England captain Harry Kane.

The forward is currently on a break due to his involvement up to the semi-final stage at the Euros but has been linked with a blockbuster €100m-plus move to Manchester City.

"Harry is our player,” the new boss affirmed. “That is period. No need to talk about anything else.

"Now is the moment for Harry to recover his energy and when Harry comes again we will have time to speak and have good conversations.

"I am looking forward to him joining the group and start working together. I am excited to work with all the players, Harry is a top player. Harry is one of the best players in the world, that is all there is to say."