Football rumours: Arsenal enters the race for Tammy Abraham

The Blues have already made the 23-year-old available to Inter Milan, Tottenham, and Borussia Dortmund, according to reports
Fri, 16 Jul, 2021 - 07:01
PA Sport Staff

Arsenal have reportedly joined the list of clubs interested in Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham. The Telegraph says the Blues have already made the 23-year-old available to Inter Milan, Tottenham, and Borussia Dortmund, with Arsenal eager to commence talks on Abraham’s situation. However, Abraham’s price tag of £40m could prove to be a sticking point, with the Gunners likely to need to sell players to get anywhere near it.

Tottenham’s pursuit of Danny Ings has hit a roadblock, with the Evening Standard reporting Southampton are reluctant to do business with the north London club. Spurs are believed to view Ings as an ideal partner for Harry Kane, but Southampton bosses are believed to still be sour on dealing with Tottenham after a bad experience when negotiating Pierre-Emilie Hojbjerg’s transfer last summer.

Brentford are preparing a club-record £13.5m offer for Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer, according to The Sun. A fee and payment structure has reportedly been agreed to by both clubs, with the Bees hopeful the 23-year-old’s inclusion will help bolster their defensive options for their debut Premier League campaign.

The Daily Mail reports Everton are set to sign 16-year-old striker Francis Okoronkwo from Sunderland in a deal worth up to £1m. He is expected to enter the club’s academy once the deal is ratified by the Premier League.

Mohamed Salah: Fichajes reports Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is pushing club bosses to sign the Liverpool forward, should they be unable to acquire Kylian Mbappe this summer.

Emerson Palmieri: Calciomercato says Inter Milan, Roma and Napoli are all interested in the Chelsea defender.

