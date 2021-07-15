Former Dundalk striker Steven Lennon dumps Sligo out of Europe

Sligo Rovers 1 FH Hafnarfjordur 2 (FH won 3-1 on aggregate)

Sligo Rovers were punished for not converting first-half chances when losing 2-0 to Icelandic side FH Hafnarfjordur in this UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round second leg tie at The Showgrounds.

Former Scottish U21 international Steven Lennon netted twice for the visitors, who won 3-1 on aggregate, with Sligo's only response - teenager Johnny Kenny's first European goal - coming far too late.

Sligo came into this second leg aiming to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg in Iceland.

Manager Liam Buckley made three changes to his line-up, one of these enforced as midfield talisman Greg Bolger sat out proceedings due to his red card the previous week.

Sligo were tuned in and tuned up from the start. Romeo Parkes had a shot on target after two minutes, while Lewis Banks got his head to a Regan Donelon free-kick delivery but couldn't direct the ball on target.

Full-back Banks had to be alert to cut out a cross that FH winger Vok Oskar Dimitrijevic was waiting to send goalwards.

Sligo continued to create chances and force corners. Romeo Parkes pulled a shot wide from a superb pass by Walter Figueira and Regan Donelon's free-kick from the edge of the area was deflected over.

Parkes was involved again - with an off-target header from David Cawley's floated cross - as Sligo were worryingly not making their pressure count in terms of the scoreline.

Sligo paid a hefty price when going a goal down - and 2-0 behind on aggregate - in the 44th minute.

An FH free-kick delivery into Sligo's goalmouth broke for ex-Dundalk striker Steven Lennon, whose goal separated the sides in the first leg, lashed the ball to the net.

Lennon doubled FH's lead and he increased Sligo's misery when he powered home a 49th minute spot-kick.

The concession of a second goal deflated Sligo, who pulled a goal back with six minutes left when substitute Johnny Kenny netted confidently from a penalty.

SLIGO ROVERS: McNicholas; Banks, Blaney, Buckley, Donelon (Kane 71); Cawley (Horgan 73), Morahan (McDonnell 79); Figueira, Gibson (Keogh 79), De Vries (Kenny 59); Parkes.

FH HAFNARJODUR: Nielsen; Kristjansson, Vidarsson, Thorisson, Gunnarsson; Sverrisson (Robertsson 82), Jonsson, Ingi Jonsson (Arnarsson 90+4), Dimitrijevic (Gudlaugsson 73); Lennon (Hreidarsson 90+4), Vilhjalmsson.

Referee: Luis Teixeira.