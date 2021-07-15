League of Ireland preview: Plenty of interest in Derry City's David Parkhouse

The former Sheffield United forward hasn’t featured for City since being taken off at half-time against Dundalk three weeks ago
League of Ireland preview: Plenty of interest in Derry City's David Parkhouse

Cliftonville had a bid rejected for Derry’s David Parkhouse. Picture: INPHO/Lorcan Doherty

Thu, 15 Jul, 2021 - 18:47
John Fallon

Ruaidhrí Higgins admits there has been plenty of transfer interest in striker David Parkhouse ahead of Friday’s visit to the Ryan McBride Brandywell of champions Shamrock Rovers (7.45pm).

The former Sheffield United forward hasn’t featured for City since being taken off at half-time against Dundalk three weeks ago and was the subject of a midweek rejected bid from Cliftonville.

Other Irish League clubs also have Parkhouse in their sights and he’s expected to move on before this month’s transfer window closes.

Coming the other way from Cliftonville before July is out will likely be goalkeeper Aaron McCarey but Nathan Gartside will start between the sticks against a Rovers side level on points at the summit with St Patrick’s Athletic and Sligo Rovers but ahead of goal difference.

Higgins and his football director Paddy McCourt were in Tallaght on Wednesday Tuesday to watch Rovers win the Champions League fixture against Slovan Bratislava 2-1 but lose the tie on aggregate.

Derry will be without the injured Marc Walsh but the Hoops have Sean Hoare and Chris McCann suspended.

“Rovers have the deepest squad in the league, so four or five changes in the team against us won’t weaken them,” noted Higgins, his Candystripes sitting in sixth place.

Rovers striker Aaron Greene has no issue facing such a task so soon after their European exploits. "People talk about professionalism in this league but this is it - playing Tuesday and Friday. It is what we get paid to do."

In Friday’s other top-flight game, St Patrick’s Athletic will look to build on last week’s win over Derry when they host Drogheda United (7.45pm). Once again, 500 fans will be allowed into Inchicore.

"You don't need a better example than last Friday in terms of the importance of the supporters,” asserted Stephen O’Donnell, the St Pat’s manager.

“We were down to 10 men for the last half hour minutes of the game and the difference it made in helping our players hold onto a lead like that and go that extra yard. As a management team and players afterwards, we spoke about that afterwards.” While Jamie Lennon serves his suspension, Saints will have Lee Desmond and Ian Bermingham returning from bans.

Drogs manager Tim Clancy, who signed a new two-year contract in midweek, will have to plan without the injured Brandon Bermingham.

In the First Division, Cork City travel to bottom side Wexford, with Athlone Town hosting leaders Shelbourne (both 7.45pm). It’s third against fourth as Treaty United welcome UCD to Markets Field (7.45pm) with second-placed Galway United visiting Bray Wanderers (7.30pm).

More in this section

Republic of Ireland v Sweden - UEFA European U21 Championship Qualifier Zack Elbouzedi agrees deal with 'biggest club in Sweden'
Soccer - FIFA World Cup 2014 - Semi Final - Netherlands v Argentina - Arena de Sao Paulo 'A very difficult choice': Former Holland winger Arjen Robben reluctantly retires for second time
Italy v England - UEFA Euro 2020 Final - Wembley Stadium Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma signs five-year deal at Paris St Germain
#league of ireland
League of Ireland preview: Plenty of interest in Derry City's David Parkhouse

Bukayo Saka urges social media platforms to act after racial abuse

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up