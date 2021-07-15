League of Ireland preview: Plenty of interest in Derry City's David Parkhouse

Ruaidhrí Higgins admits there has been plenty of transfer interest in striker David Parkhouse ahead of Friday’s visit to the Ryan McBride Brandywell of champions Shamrock Rovers (7.45pm).

The former Sheffield United forward hasn’t featured for City since being taken off at half-time against Dundalk three weeks ago and was the subject of a midweek rejected bid from Cliftonville.

Other Irish League clubs also have Parkhouse in their sights and he’s expected to move on before this month’s transfer window closes.

Coming the other way from Cliftonville before July is out will likely be goalkeeper Aaron McCarey but Nathan Gartside will start between the sticks against a Rovers side level on points at the summit with St Patrick’s Athletic and Sligo Rovers but ahead of goal difference.

Higgins and his football director Paddy McCourt were in Tallaght on Wednesday Tuesday to watch Rovers win the Champions League fixture against Slovan Bratislava 2-1 but lose the tie on aggregate.

Derry will be without the injured Marc Walsh but the Hoops have Sean Hoare and Chris McCann suspended.

“Rovers have the deepest squad in the league, so four or five changes in the team against us won’t weaken them,” noted Higgins, his Candystripes sitting in sixth place.

Rovers striker Aaron Greene has no issue facing such a task so soon after their European exploits. "People talk about professionalism in this league but this is it - playing Tuesday and Friday. It is what we get paid to do."

In Friday’s other top-flight game, St Patrick’s Athletic will look to build on last week’s win over Derry when they host Drogheda United (7.45pm). Once again, 500 fans will be allowed into Inchicore.

"You don't need a better example than last Friday in terms of the importance of the supporters,” asserted Stephen O’Donnell, the St Pat’s manager.

“We were down to 10 men for the last half hour minutes of the game and the difference it made in helping our players hold onto a lead like that and go that extra yard. As a management team and players afterwards, we spoke about that afterwards.” While Jamie Lennon serves his suspension, Saints will have Lee Desmond and Ian Bermingham returning from bans.

Drogs manager Tim Clancy, who signed a new two-year contract in midweek, will have to plan without the injured Brandon Bermingham.

In the First Division, Cork City travel to bottom side Wexford, with Athlone Town hosting leaders Shelbourne (both 7.45pm). It’s third against fourth as Treaty United welcome UCD to Markets Field (7.45pm) with second-placed Galway United visiting Bray Wanderers (7.30pm).