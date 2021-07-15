Zack Elbouzedi agrees deal with 'biggest club in Sweden'

Zack Elbouzedi says he is joining the biggest club in Sweden after the ex-Ireland U21 winger agreed a three-and-a-half year deal with AIK of Stockholm.

As revealed by the Irish Examiner last week, the Dubliner had travelled to meet club officials and all parties, including his former club Lincoln City, have come to an agreement to finalise the move.

“I am delighted to sign for the biggest club in Sweden,” declared the 23-year-old upon signing a contract till the end of 2024.

“I cannot wait to get going now, get into training with the lads and play in front of the supporters at the stadium.

“I want to thank the club for the opportunity and I look forward to helping the team on the pitch to get positive results. See you all soon.” The club’s sporting director Henrik Jurelius admitted they identified Elbouzedi for his surging pace and power on the flanks..

“It feels good to have Zack here because he has qualities that we have been looking for and will fit well into our style of play,” he said.

AIK – who have Seb Larsson and Mikael Lustig from Sweden’s Euros panel in their squad – are currently fifth in the Allsvenskan table after 10 games, six points off leaders Malmo with a game in hand.

Elbouzedi will wear the No 20 jersey and go straight into the squad for Sunday’s visit of Kalmar to the Friends Arena.