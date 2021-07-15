Sligo ready to unleash rising star Johnny Kenny in Europa Conference League bid

Kenny has been the League of Ireland breakthrough star this season, bagging four goals during Sligo's title challenge, but the recently-turned 18-year-old missed last week’s first leg in Iceland
Sligo ready to unleash rising star Johnny Kenny in Europa Conference League bid

Sligo Rovers' Johnny Kenny celebrates scoring a goal in the League of Ireland clash against Bohemians. Picture: INPHO/Evan Logan

Thu, 15 Jul, 2021 - 00:00
John Fallon

Liam Buckley is ready to unleash teenage star Johnny Kenny on FH Hafnarfjordur tonight as Sligo Rovers look to claw back a one-goal deficit.

Kenny has been the League of Ireland breakthrough star this season, bagging four goals during Sligo's title challenge, but the recently-turned 18-year-old missed last week’s first leg in Iceland.

In his absence, a late red card for Greg Bolger and goal by Steven Lennon gave FH the initiative but he's back in the mix to feature before a restricted crowd of 400.

“There wouldn’t be a fitter player than Johnny in our squad, so he’ll be ready to be involved from the start or off the bench,” said Buckley of a player attracting interest from Brighton.

"He’s 18 and feels he can take on the world.”

Kenny’s teammate Shane Blaney has tipped him to spearhead their comeback crusade, stating: “Johnny is a nightmare to mark because he's so non-stop. He was missed last week and it’ll be great to have him back.”

Former Ipswich Town first-teamer Adam McDonnell could also come in for his debut, having joined this week upon his return from the UK, as Buckley insists Sligo will improve on their first leg showing. A second-round tie against Norwegian powerhouses Rosenberg awaits the victor next week.

“Adam is a decent player and will definitely be involved,” he vowed. “We’ll be without Greg Bolger due to suspension but have some good options coming in.

“We’ve been working all week with the group that will start the game, knowing we’ll need to create more chances than last week. I expect that we’ll be more adventurous in our play.”

More in this section

Lionel Messi File Photo Lionel Messi agrees significant pay cut to prolong Barcelona stay, reports claim
Shamrock Rovers v Slovan Bratislava - UEFA Champions League First Qualifying Round Second Leg 'I love your country – especially Michael Flatley': Slovan react to great escape against Shamrock Rovers
Republic of Ireland v Montenegro - UEFA Women's 2021 European Championships Qualifier - Group I Ireland's Rianna Jarrett joins second tier London City Lionesses
#league of ireland
Italy v England - UEFA Euro 2020 Final - Wembley Stadium

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma signs five-year deal at Paris St Germain

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up