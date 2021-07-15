Sligo ready to unleash rising star Johnny Kenny in Europa Conference League bid

Liam Buckley is ready to unleash teenage star Johnny Kenny on FH Hafnarfjordur tonight as Sligo Rovers look to claw back a one-goal deficit.

Kenny has been the League of Ireland breakthrough star this season, bagging four goals during Sligo's title challenge, but the recently-turned 18-year-old missed last week’s first leg in Iceland.

In his absence, a late red card for Greg Bolger and goal by Steven Lennon gave FH the initiative but he's back in the mix to feature before a restricted crowd of 400.

“There wouldn’t be a fitter player than Johnny in our squad, so he’ll be ready to be involved from the start or off the bench,” said Buckley of a player attracting interest from Brighton.

"He’s 18 and feels he can take on the world.”

Kenny’s teammate Shane Blaney has tipped him to spearhead their comeback crusade, stating: “Johnny is a nightmare to mark because he's so non-stop. He was missed last week and it’ll be great to have him back.”

Former Ipswich Town first-teamer Adam McDonnell could also come in for his debut, having joined this week upon his return from the UK, as Buckley insists Sligo will improve on their first leg showing. A second-round tie against Norwegian powerhouses Rosenberg awaits the victor next week.

“Adam is a decent player and will definitely be involved,” he vowed. “We’ll be without Greg Bolger due to suspension but have some good options coming in.

“We’ve been working all week with the group that will start the game, knowing we’ll need to create more chances than last week. I expect that we’ll be more adventurous in our play.”