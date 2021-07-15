James Talbot hoping to savour the surroundings at the Aviva Stadium

On his one and only previous trip to the Aviva Stadium, Bohemians goalkeeper James Talbot was on the Ireland team bus that broke down.

The stopper was the surprise inclusion of Mick McCarthy’s squad for the Euro qualifiers in May 2019 and their delayed arrival at the venue for the visit of Gibraltar deprived him the opportunity of savouring the moment.

No such drama is expected before tonight’s evenly poised European club tie against Stjarnan, the biggest-attended football match since Covid-19 made an unwelcome visit last year.

“This match will mean so much more to me,” Talbot said about the test event that will house 6,000 fans.

“The last time we got stuck on the Navan Road and went straight out for the warm-up.

“I’ll get to see around the venue before kick-off and will probably know every second person in the crowd. That gives me extra motivation but the main thing is what happens on the grass.”

It’s been 29 years since Bohs played at the national stadium when David Tilson’s goal sealed the Gypsies an FAI Cup final victory over Cork City.

Talbot wasn’t born for another five years but has designs on putting his own stamp into the club’s decorated history books.

Watching his former Sunderland teammate Jordan Pickford excel at the Euros has given him further incentive.

“Jordan was with the club’s U18s when I first moved to Sunderland as a scholar,” said the Dubliner. “Some people say he’s too aggressive but teams don’t get the best out of him if he’s calm.

“We were close when I was at Sunderland but he’s a superstar now.”