Dundalk safely through to next round of Conference League

Michael Duffy’s second half strike ensured Dundalk earned a safe passage through to the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.
Heading to Wales with a comfortable 4-0 advantage from the first leg, there was little doubt that the Co Louth side would progress but they ensured there was to be no dramatics at the Park Hall Stadium.
Daniel Kelly was the provider for the goal playing Duffy through after a counter-attack, and the goalscorer made no mistake coolly slotting home to ensure the League of Ireland club's name would be in the hat for the next round.
Vinny Perth's side will now play either Levadia Tallinn or Gibraltar's St Joseph’s FC (Gibraltar) in the next round with the Estonians holding a 3-1 advantage going into Thursday's second leg.