Dundalk safely through to next round of Conference League

Dundalk safely through to next round of Conference League

Dundalk players after the UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round second leg match against Newtown. Picture: Gareth Everett/Sportsfile

Tue, 13 Jul, 2021 - 20:45

Michael Duffy’s second half strike ensured Dundalk earned a safe passage through to the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.

Heading to Wales with a comfortable 4-0 advantage from the first leg, there was little doubt that the Co Louth side would progress but they ensured there was to be no dramatics at the Park Hall Stadium.

Daniel Kelly was the provider for the goal playing Duffy through after a counter-attack, and the goalscorer made no mistake coolly slotting home to ensure the League of Ireland club's name would be in the hat for the next round.

Vinny Perth's side will now play either Levadia Tallinn or Gibraltar's St Joseph’s FC (Gibraltar) in the next round with the Estonians holding a 3-1 advantage going into Thursday's second leg.

NEWTON: Jones; Williams, Mills-Evans, Roberts, Arsan; Fletcher, Rowland (Rushton 61), Hughes (McAllister 86); Davies (Evans 73), Williams, Mwandwe (Breese 73).

DUNDALK: Abibi; Jurkovskis, Boyle, Nattestad, Leahy (Adedokun 57); Stanton; Kelly (O’Kane 69), Patching, McEleney (Jeong-Woo 77), Duffy (Zahibo 57); McMillan (Midtskogen 69).

REFEREE: Andrei Chivulete (Romania).

More in this section

Bohemians Media Conference Keith Long: Bohemians plan to capitalise on wider Aviva Stadium pitch
Liverpool v Everton - Premier League - Anfield Daniel Sturridge to begin training with Real Mallorca
Italy v England - UEFA Euro 2020 Final - Wembley Stadium Five countries represented in Euro 2020 Team of the Tournament
#league of ireland
Shamrock Rovers v Dundalk - Extra.ie FAI Cup Final

FAI Cup draw: Munster Senior League club College Corinthians to host Bohs in first round

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up