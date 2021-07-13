FAI Cup draw: Munster Senior League club College Corinthians to host Bohs in first round

Cork City will travel to Sligo Rovers while holders Dundalk also face an away trip, up against high-flying league newcomers Treaty United.
Dundalk captain Chris Shields lifts the Extra.ie FAI Cup last December following the final win over Shamrock Rovers. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Tue, 13 Jul, 2021 - 18:46
John Fallon

Munster Senior League club College Corinthians will host Premier Division Bohemians in the first round of the FAI Cup.

Today’s draw featured all 20 League of Ireland clubs but there were a total of four all non-league ties drawn.

Ties are to be played on the weekend of July 24/25.

FAI Cup First Round Draw: Fairview Rangers v Finn Harps; Wexford v Cabinteely; Drogheda United v Derry City; Liffey Wanderers v Cobh Ramblers; UCD v Shelbourne; Crumlin United v St Mochta’s; Killester/Donnycarney v Usher Celtic; St Kevin’s Boys v Kilnamanagh AFC; Sligo Rovers v Cork City; College Corinthians v Bohemians; Athlone Town v Waterford; Treaty United v Dundalk; Shamrock Rovers v Galway United; Maynooth University Town v Malahide United; St Patrick’s Athletic v Bray Wanderers; Bangor Greenhills v Longford Town.

