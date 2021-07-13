Keith Long: Bohemians plan to capitalise on wider Aviva Stadium pitch

Bohemians plan to capitalise on the wider Aviva Stadium pitch to continue their European run on Thursday.

Keith Long’s side will have 6,000 fans roaring them on – the largest crowd at a domestic football match since the pandemic hit 16 months ago – when they try to complete their first-round mission against Stjarnan.

Bohs came away from last week’s first leg in Iceland with a 1-1 draw but as the away goal rule was abolished by Uefa, the onus will be on the hosts to take the initiative.

Long firmly believes his charges will relish the occasion, which will more than compensate for switching the fixture from their base of Dalymount Park.

“The Aviva pitch is two metres wider but five metres shorter,” explained Long of the difference.

“That gives us extra space in the wides area. We’ve got some good wingers and attacking full-backs but we’ve to be careful not to get done on the transition too.

“Stjarnan tried to contain and counter-attack us last week. They dropped off us, were well-disciplined, and recovered into a low block shape quickly.

“That will ask questions of our movement in wide areas, our decision-making, and execution of final pass.

“But we’ll be ready. This is our national stadium and to have 6,000 fans in because it’s a government test event is fantastic.”

Bohs have yet to play at the Aviva since the stadium was reopened following a rebuild in 2010 but Long insists his players won’t be overawed by the new surrounds.

“I think we’re fairly focussed on what we’ve to do because all other things are outside of our control,” he reasoned.

“We’ve known for a long time that we’re playing at the Aviva and we’ve known the 6,000 tickets were sold out.

“It will help that group that we’ll train there on Wednesday. The FAI also allowed us use one of their pitches at Abbostown to train on Monday, which has identical measurements to the Aviva.

“There’s no doubt it’s different because we’re not used to playing at the Aviva.

“But to be exposed to that environment is good for the group as a whole in terms of their development and progression as footballers.

“The only important thing for us on Thursday is the performance, everything else is noise in the background. We won’t let anything interfere.”