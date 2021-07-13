Vinny Perth offers no hostages to fortune as Dundalk take four-goal lead to Wales

Barring a major capitulation in Wales this evening (kick-off 5.45pm), Dundalk’s bid to replicate last year’s European run will remain on course.

Last week’s barnstorming 4-0 Europa Conference League victory at Oriel Park over a Newtown side just back in pre-season training appears to give the Louthmen an unassailable lead but Vinny Perth isn’t being presumptuous.

While they’ll have just over a week to prepare for a second round meeting, likely against Levadia Tallinn, the task at hand is consuming the manager’s thoughts.

“I think our opponents were shown a lack of respect last week by some people,” said Perth.

“It was like the time that we beat Linfield 6-0 at Oriel Park last year. The scoreline wasn’t a reflection of who we played; rather from us being so good that night. It was the same in this first leg.

“We won’t be underestimating Newtown tomorrow. They are a good side who are well capable of causing us problems.”

The three players confirmed last week as Covid-19 positive during Uefa’s pre-match testing procedure will miss the second leg too, as will injured trio Greg Sloggett, Brian Gartland, and Dan Cleary.

David McMillan, who became the League of Ireland’s record scorer in European competition by bagging his 12th goal last week, will lead the line.

“We have to pick the right team and be really strong away from home mentally,” added Perth. “We have a bit of work to do as we normally would do but we are in a good place coming into the tie.”

Meanwhile, Ireland captain Seamus Coleman has wished his former Sligo Rovers side best wishes ahead of their Europa Conference League second leg on Thursday. Liam Buckley’s side must overturn a 1-0 deficit against Icelandic side FH Hafnarfjordur before a crowd of 400 at the Showgrounds.

“I know you will have supporters in the stadium and I know what it’s like playing in front of them in The Showgrounds,” Coleman said in a video message. “They will be your 12th man and I wish you all the very best.”