Jack Grealish hits back after Roy Keane penalty claim

Jack Grealish has hit back at Roy Keane by claiming he offered a take a penalty in last night’s European Championship final shootout.

Italy prevailed at Wembley Stadium after Gianluigi Donnarumma saved England’s final spot-kick by 19-year-old Bukayo Saka.

Speaking on ITV afterwards, former Ireland captain Keane said: "If you're Raheem Sterling or Jack Grealish, you cannot sit there and have a young kid [Saka] go up for a penalty ahead of you.

"They have a lot more experience, Sterling has won trophies... they had to get in front of the young kid and stand up."

Grealish, who worked under Keane when the Corkman was Paul Lambert’s assistant at Aston Villa, used his social media platform to deny he shied away from the high-pressure situation.

The 25-year-old tweeted: "I said I wanted to take one! The gaffer (Gareth Southgate) has made so many right decisions through this tournament and he did tonight!

"But I won't have people say that I didn’t want to take a peno, when I said I will…"