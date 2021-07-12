Stephen Bradley: We showed Slovan too much respect in first leg

Stephen Bradley admits his Shamrock Rovers side showed Slovan Bratislava too much respect last week as they chase a 2-0 deficit in Tuesday’s Uefa Champions League second leg.

A lapse in each half of the first qualifying round opening leg cost Rovers dearly as the Slovakian champions take a commanding lead in the rematch at Tallaght Stadium.

Overturning the tie to secure a meeting with Young Boys in the third round would represent the biggest feat of Bradley’s five-year reign but eradicating errors is the first priority in laying the foundations.

“We switched off for two minutes over there and got punished,” Bradley said about the root of the task facing them.

“I think we can improve every aspect; there’s more in this group and I think we’ll show that tomorrow night.

“There is no doubting Slovan are a good side, they’ve dominated in Slovakian football for the last number of years, have a lot of internationals, and you don't get a real feel until you see them in the flesh.

“I still think we showed them too much respect and the conditions played a part.”

The stifling temperatures won’t be a factor at Tallaght but neither will complacency.

Bradley isn’t thinking of the parachute prize of an avenue straight into the third round of the Europa Conference League.

“We don't look at it like that,” he affirmed. “We don't look and say, we have to win that, we have to win that game.

“It's about making sure we are progressing, getting better and this game will be no different, we know there is more in the group.

“We played AC Milan last season but even going back to Limassol the previous season, there were times where we've gone a goal behind at Tallaght and shown tremendous character to come from behind and win games.

“I could feel it in the dressing room afterwards and on the way home that there’s more in this group of players.”