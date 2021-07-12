Stephen Bradley: We showed Slovan too much respect in first leg

“We switched off for two minutes over there and got punished."
Stephen Bradley: We showed Slovan too much respect in first leg

7 July 2021; Danny Mandroiu of Shamrock Rovers in action against Joeri de Kamps of Slovan Bratislava during the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round first leg match between Slovan Bratislava and Shamrock Rovers at Tehelné pole Stadium in Bratislava, Slovakia. Photo by Grega Valancic/Sportsfile

Mon, 12 Jul, 2021 - 12:00
John Fallon

Stephen Bradley admits his Shamrock Rovers side showed Slovan Bratislava too much respect last week as they chase a 2-0 deficit in Tuesday’s Uefa Champions League second leg.

A lapse in each half of the first qualifying round opening leg cost Rovers dearly as the Slovakian champions take a commanding lead in the rematch at Tallaght Stadium.

Overturning the tie to secure a meeting with Young Boys in the third round would represent the biggest feat of Bradley’s five-year reign but eradicating errors is the first priority in laying the foundations.

“We switched off for two minutes over there and got punished,” Bradley said about the root of the task facing them.

“I think we can improve every aspect; there’s more in this group and I think we’ll show that tomorrow night.

“There is no doubting Slovan are a good side, they’ve dominated in Slovakian football for the last number of years, have a lot of internationals, and you don't get a real feel until you see them in the flesh.

“I still think we showed them too much respect and the conditions played a part.” 

The stifling temperatures won’t be a factor at Tallaght but neither will complacency.

Bradley isn’t thinking of the parachute prize of an avenue straight into the third round of the Europa Conference League.

“We don't look at it like that,” he affirmed. “We don't look and say, we have to win that, we have to win that game.

“It's about making sure we are progressing, getting better and this game will be no different, we know there is more in the group.

“We played AC Milan last season but even going back to Limassol the previous season, there were times where we've gone a goal behind at Tallaght and shown tremendous character to come from behind and win games.

“I could feel it in the dressing room afterwards and on the way home that there’s more in this group of players.”

More in this section

Liverpool v Everton - Premier League - Anfield Daniel Sturridge to begin training with Real Mallorca
Italy v England - UEFA Euro 2020 Final - Wembley Stadium Five countries represented in Euro 2020 Team of the Tournament
Manchester United v Sheffield United - Premier League - Old Trafford Manchester United add Chelsea's Eric Ramsay to coaching staff
#league of ireland#champions league
Bohemians Media Conference

Keith Long: Bohemians plan to capitalise on wider Aviva Stadium pitch

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up