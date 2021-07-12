‘Pride of lions’: What the papers said about England’s Euro final heartbreak

The excruciating agony of England’s loss on penalties in the final of Euro 2020 dominates their domestic front pages after the team repeated history at Wembley.

There is no more poignant parallel than manager Gareth Southgate consoling his players 25 years after his miss sent England out of Euro 96 at the same stadium, and the image features on many of the fronts.

The Telegraph says “The ultimate agony … penalties heartbreak again” over the top of a giant, poster-style front page showing Southgate with his arms around Bukayo Saka. The paper’s columnist, Jim White, draws on the aphorism familiar to many football fans to sum up the evening: “Even as the minutes drifted towards penalties, hope remained intact. But you know what hope does: it kills you.”

The Mail features a very similar image alongside the headline: “It all ends in tears”. The paper also promises a 24-page special pullout edition inside although that might be for fans with a strong constitution this morning.

Writing inside, Oliver Holt says Wembley was “literally bouncing” after Luke Shaw’s brilliant opening goal but England were finally undone by the “ghosts of the past” which also reared their ugly head in chaotic crowd scenes before the match.

Front of The Guardian 12.07.21

The Guardian’s poster-style front page also features the Gareth Southgate/Saka picture and the headline “So close”. Chief sports writer Barney Ronay nevertheless finds some solace in the devastating defeat by emphasising that the players have lit up the summer with their run to the final in a tournament that has lifted everyone’s spirits.

He writes: “After a year and half of fear and isolation football has, for the last few weeks, provided a reminder that other things also exist, that there is also hope and warmth to be found, other stories to be written.” The Express also seeks some positive note from the glorious few weeks of the tournament with a front page headline saying “It hurts … but we’re so proud of you”.

And the Sun exhorts the nation to be proud of the vanquished players with the headline “Pride of lions”, and notes that the World Cup is “only next year”.

The Mirror and i both go with a simple “Heartbreak”.

The Times headline says “Penalty curse denies England their dream” while it has also produced a wraparound for the main edition featuring a picture of the dejected England players and the headline “Arrivederci”.

Meanwhile Italians celebrated the title as a new beginning not only for their youthful national team but for a country that’s been yearning to return to normalcy after being hit hard and long by the coronavirus pandemic.

A cacophony of honking cars, fireworks and singing fans filled the night in Rome as thousands of people took to the streets after Italy beat England to win its first major soccer trophy since the 2006 World Cup.

“We are coming out of a difficult year and a half which has left us exhausted, like other countries in the world,” said Fabrizio Galliano, a 29-year-old from Naples who watched the match on a big screen in downtown Rome. “This means so much. Sports is one of the things that unites us, among all the things that separate us. But to finally be able to feel that joy that we’ve been missing, it goes beyond sports.”

Many Italians saw the European Championship as a relaunch for a country that spent much of the past 16 months in various stages of lockdown. Italy was the first country outside Asia to get hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and suffered immensely, particularly in the spring of 2020 when hospitals in northern Italy were overwhelmed with patients and the death toll soared. Italy has recorded more than 127,000 COVID deaths, the highest in the 27-nation European Union.

“It’s been a complicated year for everyone but especially for us who were one of the first countries hit. This is a signal of a new beginning,” said Michela Solfanelli, a 30-year-old event producer based in Milan.

Most virus restrictions have been lifted since the spring and those that remain were largely ignored by the mass of Italy fans who danced in the streets of the capital chanting “we are champions of Europe.” David Bellomo, a 23-year-old from the southern city of Bari, pointed out that this was Italy’s second big victory this year, after Italian band Maneskin won the Eurovision Song Contest in May.

“Thanks to Eurovision and thanks to this game and soccer we’ve managed to come back this year,” he said. “We almost got a triple,” he added, referring to Matteo Berrettini, the Italian tennis player who lost the Wimbledon final to Novak Djokovic earlier in the day.

Shoulder to shoulder, fans nervously watched the penalty shootout on two big screens set up on Piazza del Popolo, an elliptical cobblestone square at the edge of Rome’s historic centre. A deafening roar rose to the sky as Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saved England’s last penalty.

- Guardian