Left-back Nuno Tavares joins Arsenal from Benfica on 'long-term' deal

Tavares is a Portugal U21 international who has made 25 first-team appearances for the Lisbon club.
Left-back Nuno Tavares joins Arsenal from Benfica on 'long-term' deal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has bolstered his squad with the signing of Nuno Tavares. Picture: Michael Regan

Sat, 10 Jul, 2021 - 12:34
Andy Hampson

Arsenal have signed left-back Nuno Tavares from Benfica on a long-term contract, the Premier League club have announced.

The 21-year-old becomes the Gunners’ first signing of the summer in a deal reportedly worth around £8m.

Tavares is a Portugal U21 international who has made 25 first-team appearances for the Lisbon club.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta told the club’s website: “We welcome Nuno to the club. He is a young player with great promise who has developed very well with Benfica in recent seasons and has also shown his quality by being part of Portugal Under-21s.

“Nuno’s arrival will give the squad extra strength and options in defence, particularly with this energy on the left side of the pitch.

“We look forward to Nuno’s arrival soon, his integration into the Arsenal family and playing in front of our fantastic supporters.”

Tavares, who played against Arsenal in the Europa League last season, will link up with Arteta’s squad in the coming days after travelling to the UK and completing isolation requirements.

As is club policy, Arsenal have not confirmed the length of Tavares’ contract other than to state it is a “long-term” agreement.

Technical director Edu said: “Nuno is a talented young player who was wanted by a number of clubs across Europe.

“He will provide strong back-up in the left-back position. We look forward to him growing and developing with us and becoming an important member of the first-team squad.”

More in this section

Phil Foden File Photo Phil Foden sits out as England train ahead of Euro 2020 final
Wexford Squad Portraits 2019 Motherwell sign Irish defender Darragh O’Connor
Jack Grealish's Kerry cousins send best wishes ahead of Euro 2020 final Jack Grealish's Kerry cousins send best wishes ahead of Euro 2020 final
#arsenal
England v Denmark - UEFA Euro 2020 - Semi Final - Wembley Stadium

FA issued €30,000 for laser pointer incident during Harry Kane penalty

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up