Goals from Ruairi Keating and Wilson Waweru decorated a solid display from Galway
Galway United beat Cobh Ramblers to claim fifth win on the spin

Gary Boylan of Galway United in action against Stephen O'Leary of Cobh Ramblers at Eamonn Deacy Park. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Fri, 09 Jul, 2021 - 22:30
Cian O’Connell

Galway United 2 Cobh Ramblers 0

Galway United claimed a fifth First Division win on the spin at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Victories over Athlone Town, Cabinteely, Treaty United, UCD, and Cobh Ramblers ensure confidence and momentum has been generated by Galway United since the mid-season break.

Goals from Ruairi Keating and Wilson Waweru decorated a solid display from Galway United, who managed the game impressively against a spirited Cobh Ramblers.

John Caulfield’s rapidly improving United outfit hit the front in the 13th minute courtesy of a Ruairi Keating penalty.

Mikey Place was fouled in the area and from the resultant spot-kick Keating netted his seventh of the season.

There was plenty to admire in the manner Cobh battled during the opening period with Lee Devitt, Stephen O’Leary, and Darren Murphy working hard in the centre of the park.

Despite Cobh’s energy and enthusiasm, Galway’s central defensive partnership of Maurice Nugent and Killian Brouder were assured throughout.

The home team, though, were unfortunate not to grab a second goal when Brouder connected with a Conor McCormack free kick in the 37th minute.

Still when the interval rolled around United went in armed with an advantage and the Tribesmen added a second seven minutes after the restart.

The promising Waweru mined his fifth goal of the campaign for United, who were prompted by McCormack.

Waweru manufactured space in the area before drilling a low effort which extended United’s lead to maintain their promotion push.

Cobh came close late on, but substitute Killian Cooper was denied by a smart Conor Kearns save as Galway United closed out the deal.

GALWAY UNITED: Kearns; O’Keeffe, Nugent, Brouder (Gorman, 82), Murphy (Walsh, 73); McCormack, Boylan, Hurley (Duggan, 82); Place (Doherty, 62), Waweru (Cunningham, 73), Keating.

COBH RAMBLERS: Barron; McCarthy (Duggan, 53), O’Riordan, Lyons, Coleman; D O’Connell, Murphy, O’Leary (Cooper, 73), Devitt, Turner; Hegarty (Griffin, 58).

REFEREE: Rob Dowling.

