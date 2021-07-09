Treaty United halt Shelbourne's winning streak with last-gasp leveller

Treaty United 1 Shelbourne 1

An incredible last-second equaliser from Willie Armshaw recused a point for Treaty United at the expense of high flying Shelbourne at Markets Field.

This cancelled out Michael O’Connor’s thundering shot in the second half, which looked to have settled this First Divison clash and extend Shelbourne’s winning streak to nine games.

The Dubliners, who arrived having scored 18 in their last eight games, were up against a well-disciplined Treaty team from the whistle. This restricted Shels to long shots. After 12 minutes they got their first shot on target when Michael O’Connor shot into the hands of Tadhg Ryan from the edge of the box.

Treaty’s first chance came when Joe Collins' dangerous cross was swatted away by Ally Gilchrist.

Shels had most chances and in the closing seconds of the first half, Dayle Rooney flicked on a corner from Kevin O’Connor and grazed the outside of the post.

The end-to-end pattern continued into the second half, as Shels dominated possession and Treaty remained compact and patient.

The Dubliners charged down the pitch and were given a free kick just outside the area. Kevin O’Connor had a curling ball saved by Ryan.

Shels finally broke the deadlock when a clear passing move freed up Michael O’Connor inside the box. The striker chested the ball down and fired home to make it 1-0 to the visitors.

Treaty charged forward forcing a succession of chances.

Then, in the final seconds as the entire Treaty team was inside the opposition’s half, Willie Armshaw launched a ball forward which went right into the top corner.

TREATY UNITED: Tadhg Ryan; Charlie Fleming, Marc Ludden, Anthony O’Donnell, Joe Collins, Kieran Hanlon (Matt McKevitt 56), Matt Keane (Sean McSweeney 71), Sean Guerins, Ed McCarthy (Willie Armshaw 71), Callum McNamara (Mark Walsh 86), Jack Lynch.

SHELBOURNE: Brendan Clarke; Kevin O’Connor, Ally Gilchrist, Jonathon Lunney, Michael O’Connor, Ryan Brennan (Brian McManus 82), John Ross Wilson, Shane Farrell, Dayle Rooney, Luke Byrne, Georgie Poynton.

Referee: Alan Patchell