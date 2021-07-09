Debutant Armando ends Waterford's woes against Finn Harps

It was a tale of two penalties at Finn Park
Finn Park

Fri, 09 Jul, 2021 - 20:20
Chris Ashmore

Finn Harps 0 Waterford 1 Armando 45 (pen) 

Quitirna Junior Armando scored a match-winning penalty on his debut as ninth-placed Waterford chalked up a valuable away win over eighth-placed Finn Harps at Finn Park.

Finn Harps have been a bogey team for Waterford in recent times - having beaten them in the previous seven league meetings.

But this win for Marc Bircham’s side moves them to within four points of the Donegal side.

Harps have won only twice in their last 11 games and this is a big set-back for Ollie Horgan's side.

Harps had the first shot on goal through Mark Coyle, which was wide, but Waterford had concerns in the 12th minute when goalkeeper Matthew Connor was nearly wrongfooted under pressure before clearing.

Sean Boyd and Adam Foley had pots on goal for the Donegal side in a closely contested opening 20 minutes.

Harps were dealt a significant blow when captain Dave Webster, just back from injury, was forced to depart after just 25 minutes, being replaced by Ryan Rainey.

But Waterford were awarded a penalty in the final minute of the first half with Jordan Mustoe penalised for a challenge on Darragh Power. Armando obliged with real conviction from the spot-kick.

To add to Harps’ frustration they then had a penalty plea for a challenge on Adam Foley dismissed. 

The second half started in dramatic fashion as Harps were awarded a penalty within 40 seconds for a foul on Sean Boyd - but Barry McNamee’s spot-kick was stopped by Matthew Connor and subsequently cleared.

Substitute Tunde Owolabi added some zest to the Harps attack but Waterford defended stubbornly.

Tempers boiled over late on and Waterford’s Prince Mutswunguma was sent off in stoppage time.

Chances flowed at either end but Waterford held on for a third win in their last four away trips.

Finn Harps: McGinley; Boyle, Webster (Rainey, 25, Barry 82), Dunleavy; O’Sullivan, B. McNamee, Coyle (Connolly, 82), Seymore, Mustoe (Doherty, 67); Foley, Boyd (Owolabi, 67).

Waterford: Connor; Evans, Ferguson, Nolan; Power, O’Keefe, Wordsworth, Griffin, Martin; Armando (Kavanagh, 73); Mutswunguma.

Referee: D Tomney (Dublin).

