Ross Tierney earns Bohemians a deserved Europa Conference League draw

Stjarnan 1

Bohemians 1

Ross Tierney gave Bohemians no more than they merited with a second half equaliser at Stjornuvollur in Reykjavik to put Keith Long’s side in the driving seat ahead of their Europa Conference League first qualifying round, second leg at the Aviva Stadium next Thursday.

The Dublin side's last visit to Iceland resulted in a humiliating 5-1 defeat to Thor Akureyri nine years ago. But there was never any hint of a repeat here as a controlled, disciplined display by Bohemians just lacked more of a cutting edge in attack to have brought a win on the night against a Stjarnan side who lie seventh in their domestic league.

Unchanged from last Friday’s derby win over St Patrick’s Athletic, Bohemians started positively, forcing a corner inside three minutes.

And they soon worked home keeper Haraldur Björnsson for the first time five minutes later, Liam Burt’s diagonal shot having to be touched onto a post.

Stjarnan’s more direct approach brought their first sight of goal when Einar Ingvarsson’s 11th minute drive was deflected out for the hosts’ first corner of the night.

Tyreke Wilson and Georgie Kelly had half chances only for Bohemians’ bright start to be knocked back when negligent defending led to Stjarnan taking a 25th minute lead, somewhat against the run of play.

Bohemians initially failed to properly clear a long throw. Stjarnan recycled the ball out left with a terrific cross from Elis Björnsson finding Emil Atlason who beat James Talbot with a diving header from close range.

For all Bohemians' possession, they were almost caught out at the back again on 36 minutes. A long ball put midfielder Eggert Guðmundsson in one-on-one with Talbot who spread himself well to deflect the shot out for a corner.

Despite continuing to pass the ball well, Bohemians laboured to create much in front of goal, epitomised by Liam Burt’s incisive run in from the left and shot which was far too tame to trouble Björnsson.

It was a similar pattern from the visitors into the second half as they continued to enjoy plenty of the ball if chances were slow in coming.

Bohemians remained patient, though, getting their reward with a fully deserved equaliser on 63 minutes.

Dawson Devoy drove in from the left following a throw-in to strike a low shot that appeared to get a final touch from Ross Tierney to beat Björnsson in the Stjarnan goal.

STJARNAN: H. Björnsson; Aegisson, Gudjónsson, Hedinsseon, E. Björnsson; Ingvarsson (H. O. Björnsson, 66), Anbo, Guðmundsson (Sloth, 66); Ragnarsson (Omarsson, 86), Atlason (Haurits, 66), Halldorsson.

BOHEMIANS: Talbot; Lyons, Feely, C. Kelly, Wilson; Buckley, Devoy; Coote, Tierney, Burt; G. Kelly.

Referee: Sandi Putros (Denmark).