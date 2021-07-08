Dundalk ease to Europa Conference win over Welsh side Newtown

Vinny Perth's men enjoy comfortable first-leg win at Oriel Park
Dundalk's Han Jeongwoo heads his side's fourth goal during the Uefa Europa Conference League first qualifying round first leg win over Newtown at Oriel Park in Louth. Pictuire: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Thu, 08 Jul, 2021 - 21:06
James Rogers

Europa Conference League first leg

Dundalk 4 Newtown 0 

Dundalk have one foot in the next round of the Europa Conference League after a comfortable victory over Newtown at Oriel Park tonight.

Goals from Michael Duffy, David McMillan, Will Patching, and substitute Han Jeong-woo ensured Vinny Perth’s side equalled their biggest ever European victory - a 4-0 home win over FRAM Reykjavik in September 1981.

This means that barring a massive shock in Tuesday’s second leg, Dundalk can look forward to a second qualifying round tie against either Levadia Tallinn of Estonia or St Joseph’s of Gibraltar later this month.

The Lilywhites were a class above their Welsh opponents from the outset and were full value for the win. Newtown rarely threatened although they did go close to halving the deficit shortly after the restart when Alessio Abibi had to come to the home side’s rescue on a couple of occasions.

Both these sides were missing players due to positive Covid-19 cases but Dundalk were still able to field a strong side.

It was largely one-way traffic from the off with Patrick McEleney going close to breaking the deadlock on 10 minutes when he was denied by a super save from David Jones after getting his head to Daniel Kelly’s cross.

The breakthrough finally arrived on 33 minutes with Duffy turning in his 50th goal for the club at the back post from Kelly’s right wing cross after a superb ball from McMillan had set him away.

McMillan then doubled his side’s lead on 39 minutes with a header across Jones to the bottom left hand corner from Darragh Leahy’s cross from the left for what was the 12th European goal of his career - breaking the record previously held by Glen Crowe.

The Louth men were fortunate not to concede within two minutes of the restart, however, when Sonni Nattestad failed to deal with a long ball forward allowing Jamie Breese to get in behind him. He was denied by the legs Alessio Abibi with the Albanian goalkeeper doing equally well to save the follow up from Nick Rushton.

Having survived that scare, the result was then put beyond doubt on 62 minutes when Patching rifled a stunning 30 yard shot past Jones to the bottom left hand corner for what was his first goal for the club.

There would be further late drama in the 94th minute with South Korean Han nodding in at the back post after Leahy had been clattered by Jones after breaking in from the left.

DUNDALK: Abibi; Jurkovskis, Boyle, Nattestad, Leahy; Stanton, McEleney; Kelly (Han 75), Patching (Zahibo 80), Duffy; McMillan (Midtskogen 80).

NEWTOWN AFC: D Jones; C Williams, Mills-Evans, Roberts, Evans; Davies (A Jones 89), Rowland (McAllister 68), Fletcher; Rushton (Downs 89), A Williams, Breese (Hesden 89).

Referee: Barbeno Luca (San Marino).

