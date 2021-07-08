Ireland international James Collins ready to take on leadership role at Cardiff

Ireland international James Collins is prepared to mentor the younger generation as part of Mick McCarthy’s Cardiff City revolution.

The striker has reunited with the man who handed him his Ireland debut by joining from fellow Championship club Luton Town on a two-year deal.

The Bluebirds have returned to pre-season training ahead of their league opener against McCarthy’s hometown club of Barnsley on August 7, with Collins set to partner Wales international Kieffer Moore in attack.

However, as part of an overhaul for his first full season in charge, McCarthy has lost a wealth of experience through the departures of Joe Bennett, Sol Bamba and Junior Hoilett.

Collins, at 30, is therefore one of the veterans in the group and only too delighted to impart his knowledge to the likes of Mark McGuinness, the Ireland U21 centre-back last month recruited from Arsenal.

"I've always been vocal on the pitch; I feel that talking to people, telling them where to be, helps,” Collins told Cardiff City TV.

"It comes naturally to me, really. I was captain for Luton a couple of times and Shrewsbury as well.

"The older you get, the more games you play, it just comes naturally. I'm just here to help everyone on the pitch and vice versa."

Collins, who brought his cap haul to double-figures by featuring against Andorra and Hungary last month, finished highly in the early endurance tests set by McCarthy’s fitness coaches.

"I did well with the bleep tests,” he said. “Marlon Pack won it but I finished just behind him. It was a tough run but I think the scores were quite high from everyone.

"It shows the boys have come back in good nick and ready to go."

Collins scored the first of his two international goals on his debut against Bulgaria.

That was one of 10 games McCarthy presided over during his second spell as Ireland boss, making way for Stephen Kenny last April as the FAI's succession plan was accelerated.

His next post was a brief eight-week spell at Cypriot club APOEL before he took over at Cardiff in January of this year.

His feat of resurrecting the side from 15th in the table to play-off contenders earned him a two-year contract extension two months later. City ended the season in eight place.