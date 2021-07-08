Bohemians’ Liam Burt hasn’t given up on Scottish dreams

Had their careers aligned as predicted, Liam Burt might have been joining his pal Billy Gilmour in the Scotland squad at the Euro 2020.

The pair were the standout prospects in the Rangers Academy and, while Burt got his first-team breakthrough, Gilmour backed himself by leaving for Chelsea in 2017.

The attacking duo have diverged further since, Gilmour firmly front and centre for club and country while Burt has ended up in the League of Ireland following a disappointing spell at Celtic.

Now 22, Burt hasn’t given up on the big time. As his goal against St Pat’s on Friday exemplified, the Glaswegian is a potential matchwinner for Bohemians. He’s only warming up and melting Icelanders Stjarnan in tonight’s Europa Conference League first leg (8.45pm) is the next priority.

“The experience of playing in Europe was a factor in joining Bohs,” said Burt. “One of the main objectives coming over was to play games and this has given me a platform.

“I had been used to travelling away for European games with Celtic and Rangers but they were in the youth competition. You’ll always get judged by what you deliver in the first team. Confidence is a huge part of the game.

“Yeah, I was under the spotlight earlier in my career, with people judging me but that part and parcel of football. You need to block that out and focus on yourself. I played with Billy Gilmour at Rangers and the Scottish underage squads. It’s good that the Scottish squads are giving young lads a chance, inspiring lads even younger than me.”

Bohs have sold out the restricted 6,000-capacity Aviva Stadium for next week’s return leg but boss Keith Long is anxious to ensure fans have something to shout about. He said: “The most important thing is keeping the tie alive against a good Stjarnan side. It will be a step-up in level.”

- A stream of the game is available to purchase for €10 through bohemians.ie