Emiliano Martinez penalty heroics propel Argentina into Copa América final

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was the hero as three saves in the penalty shootout saw Argentina set up a Copa America final with Brazil.
After Tuesday's semi-final with Colombia finished 1-1 after 90 minutes, Martinez saved spot kicks from Davinson Sanchez, Yerry Mina and Edwin Cardona to secure a final berth for his side.
Lionel Messi, Leandro Paredes and Lautaro Martínez scored for Argentina as they booked a spot against the host nation in Saturday’s final at Rio de Janeiro’s Maracanã stadium.
“I’m speechless,” said Martínez. “They took us to penalties and that’s a question of luck, today it was my turn for glory.”
It was Lautaro Martínez who gave Argentina the lead after super play from Lionel Messi who notched up his fifth assist of the tournament to add to his four goals.
Their equaliser came on the hour mark through Luis Diaz.
Brazil reached the final through Monday's 1-0 win over Peru.
Argentina are seeking to win their first major international title since lifting the Copa América in 1993.