Shamrock Rovers looking to make new memories on Champions League return

After beating Spora Luxembourg 8-2 on aggregate in the first round, Rovers drew 1-1 at home to Bayern Munich in the first leg of the next at Dalymount Park in front of 22,000 fans.
Rovers were on course to cause an upset, leading at Gruenwalder Stadium on away goals, until Franz Beckenbauer’s free-kick led to Gerd Müller grabbing the winner for a Bayern side that went on to lift the trophy.
Rovers’ consolation prize for dropping out of the Champions League at the second hurdle was a shot at reaching the knockout stages of the sister competition. It was all to play for after a 1-1 draw in Tallaght; Pat O’Sullivan’s 58th-minute dipping volley cancelling out a first opener from the Serbs. Stephen O’Donnell was coolness personified in converting an extra-time penalty which guaranteed the Hoops €1m in prize-money.
Following Michael O’Neill’s walkout, successor Stephen Kenny couldn’t replicate the northerner’s success in Europe, bowing out of premier competition without the comfort of a backdoor into the Europa League. Rovers couldn’t penetrate an average Lithuanian side at Tallaght and only had a late consolation of Gary McCabe’s penalty to show on away soil. It was the beginning of the end for Kenny, who was sacked two months later.