New Aston Villa deal for Tyreik Wright

The Cork native was snapped up by Villa from Lakewood United in 2018
Tyreik Wright ended the season as an Ireland U21 international. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Tue, 06 Jul, 2021 - 15:38
John Fallon

Tyreik Wright is one of seven Aston Villa academy graduates to be granted new contracts by the Premier League club.

The Cork native is still only 19 but enjoyed a productive loan spell at Walsall last season, figuring 16 times for the League Two outfit.

He also ended the season as an Ireland U21 international, making his debut in March against Wales.

U21 boss Jim Crawford included the tricky winger in two of the three friendlies during the end-of-season series in Spain, the final preparation for the 2023 European Championship qualifiers kicking off in September.

Hailing from Ovens, Wright was snapped up by Villa from Lakewood United in 2018. Another loan spell is likely in the offing for the emerging talent.

#republic of ireland mnt
